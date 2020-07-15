News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

"He is walled off from reality by illness." The exploitation and vulnerability of Kanye West.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanye West is unwell again. Hurtling through a manic Bipolar episode while the world laughs. And as someone who lives with Bipolar 1 Disorder, I feel for him.

In the early years after my diagnosis, during one manic episode (while hospitalised) I started discussing my sex life with strangers. My friend who was visiting me steered me gently away.

Kanye doesn’t seem to have anyone to steer him away, gently or otherwise.

Watch: Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye's presidential aspirations in a 2015 interview on The Ellen Show. Post continues below.


Video via The Ellen Show.

Kanye is a wealthy, influential man, who probably has access to the best mental health care available. But I don’t believe his problem is accessing top quality care.

His problem is that he lacks insight and no one around him is game to have the difficult conversations with him. The conversations that point out that while he may be a brilliant artist when he is relatively stable, when he develops manic symptoms his brain needs a break from the world, and the world is not entitled to its contents.

Instead, when Kanye becomes unwell his mania is left to run free.

He has been open about his choice not to take medication to help manage his Bipolar Disorder. That is his right. Medication doesn’t work for or agree with everyone.

But he seems to be unaware that to successfully manage this illness without medication, you need to employ other strategies. You need to hone your insight. And if your insight when you are unwell is shaky, you need a mental health directive.

This means sitting down with your doctors and people closest to you when you are well and discussing how you would like to manage your symptoms when you are unwell. And if you experience manic episodes, one of the most basic requests may be to not have access to the media – social or otherwise - while symptomatic. Why?

Because mania can gobble up your inhibitions, make you see the world through a paranoid lens, and sprout delusions of grandeur.

LISTEN: The uncomfortable conversation about Kanye West. Post continues after audio...

Kanye recently gave an interview to Forbes Magazine during which he rambled for four hours, to this effect:

‘…They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it.”

“Clean up the chemicals. In our deodorant, in our toothpaste, there are chemicals that affect our ability to be of service to God.”

If Kanye were a homeless man on a street corner sharing these ideas with the world, the interviewer from Forbes Magazine would probably have walked past quickly, maybe shuddering at such overt insanity.

Instead that interviewer sat and listened to him for four hours. Noted down delusional quote after quote and then published an article in which they even describe Kanye’s lack of awareness:

‘If it all sounds like a parody, or a particularly surreal episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, West doesn’t seem to be in on it.’

Of course West isn’t in on it! He is walled off from reality by illness.

Did that interviewer ever pause to consider why much of what Kanye was saying made no sense? I suspect (with disgust) that they were fully aware their high profile subject was mentally unwell, but chose to exploit him while he was most vulnerable.

I have written thousands of words I thought were brilliant, while in the grip of mania. But once my symptoms recede, I am relieved no one else has read these largely nonsensical word vomits. Because if they had, that would invalidate the quality of my writing when I am healthy.

But Kanye’s word vomits are out there for all the world to snidely pick at, to brand him a rambling idiot and someone to be sniggered at.

At the time of publishing this post, headlines announcing Kanye’s withdrawal from the presidential race are emerging.

I understand stress and sleep deprivation are a president’s companions for most of their time in office, that pushing through is a corner stone of juggling the demands of the job.

Stress and sleep deprivation are the perfect fertiliser for Bipolar episodes to flourish. Bipolar episodes, once active, can’t simply be pushed through. They have no respect for deadlines or work demands – let alone international or national emergencies.

Whether Kanye recognised the risks of pursuing the presidency himself or whether someone in his circle came forward to have the hard conversations and steered him gently away, I am relieved for him.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or  beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

This post originally appeared on Anita Link Thought Food, and has been republished with full permission.

Anita Link is a writer, a mother of two, a small animal veterinarian and a passionate mental health advocate. You can read more from Anita on her blog. 

Feature Image: Getty.

Tags: mental-health , celebrity , opinion

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

healthglo 15 days ago
My brother is in the throws of mania right now. He has a diagnosis of schizophrenia but his current symptoms are manic. - He thinkd he is a famous/writer/DJ/singer who has had his works stolen by certain famous radio DJ’s or family and stays awake all night sending me copies of his novel he claims Keanu Reeves is turning into a play. 
We have a fraught relationship as his paranoia is often directed at me is abusive, nasty and vulgar ways. After the 25th death/rape  for stealing his millions I block him on Facebook/phone for a bit until I think he’s calmed down and unblock awaiting contact.    
I want to be a supportive sibling - despite him being a fairly repugnant person ( this is nothing to do with mental illness but his actual personality). He reached out again yesterday sending me his “book” to read and wanting me to unblock me phone so we can talk.  I guess I will but I am scared he will start thinking I have stolen this book as well and the threats will ramp up again.   Our mother is dead and he is an unhealthy man in his fifties with not a lot going for him. He is alone in the world. I sometimes think at least when he is manic he thinks he is amazing, creative, achieving things. When reality hits he feels worthless and has not achieved anything and sorry for some past sins( crimes).    
I wish I new how to defect not engage with his unstable behaviour. I usually change the topic when he talks about DJ’s who have stolen his work or which celebrities are starring in his film. I don’t want to encourage or validate it. 
Any suggestions on how to interact with someone in the grasp of mental illness ? 
rush 13 days ago
@healthglo God, that sounds incredibly hard to deal with. I have no experience in this department, but I think you really need a professional here. A therapist who can help you disengage/set boundaries, perhaps a support group for family members or something? There is only so much you can do, and although I completely understand wanting to help him, you also need to take care of and protect yourself. 
bittersweet 15 days ago 2 upvotes
I agree that Kanye is not well.  I previously had a relationship with a bipolar person,  and it was not easy/possible to get him to listen (especially when manic, but even during non-manic periods).  In my case, if I dared question whether he had been taking his meds or whether it might be a good idea to see his psych or questioned the logic of his grandiose plans, he would just explode at me.  He was verbally and emotionally abusive, and a times a little physically abusive.   There was not a single thing I could do to steer him.   And I was not alone - he had burnt pretty much everyone in his life.   In the end the only option I had was to walk away.  It was the only way for me to feel safe and happy again.     
anitalink73 14 days ago
@bittersweet I am sorry you had to go through that, and it sounds as though walking away was the right decision. Ultimately everyone is responsible for their own mental health, and no one else can force someone or persuade someone to take that responsibility seriously if they don't want to or if they are just too unwell. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment give someone the best chance at achieving insight and taking responsibility. Sadly, stigma surrounding mental illness - especially those extending beyond anxiety and depression - can get in the way of people seeking help, and if they do and don't get the right care they need early on it can make them resistant to seeking help later. 
As an aside, it is  more appropriate to refer to someone as 'living with Bipolar Disorder' or even ' having Bipolar Disorder' rather than referring to them as a 'bipolar person'. It may seem like an insignificant difference but it contributes to stigma surrounding mental illness and is equivalent to referring to someone living with cancer, as a 'cancerous person'.
MORE COMMENTS