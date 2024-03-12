The other embarrassing Photoshop fail you missed yesterday.

This week, the internet has been plagued by celebrities being bad at... photos.

First there was the Princess of Wales, who shared what has been confirmed to be a doctored image of herself with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While the royal clearly just wanted to get a nice photo with her kids, her amateur editing skills sparked conspiracy theories around her whereabouts and even her safety.

And while this was all happening, actor Johnny Depp was quietly creating his own Photoshop fail drama in the background.

The 60-year-old has been friends with Robert Downey Jr for "a million years" and following the Marvel actor's Academy Award win for his role in Oppenheimer, Depp congratulated his friend on Instagram, celebrating the moment by sharing a photo with his pal from when they were both young actors in the '80s.

Johnny Depp shared a doctored image with his pal Robert Downey Jnr. Image: Instagram @johnnydepp.

Except, the image was not... real.

Nope, the best-friends-forever pic Depp shared was a doctored image, with the two men edited together from separate photographs.

Fans found the original shot of Downey Jr — it was a photo of the actor and his then-girlfriend, Sarah Jessica Parker, and how very awkward.

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr, 1988. Image: Getty.

Not surprisingly, the internet was quick to comment.

"When you're such a has-been that you post a shopped photo on your IG to try and steal a little glory from an awards show you're never going to see again in your life," one user said on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, "Oh no... This is so CLEARLY photoshopped. The second-hand embarrassment has my face stuck in the cringe position."

Depp was quick to scrub the image from his social media profile, and some did defend the actor, noting he might have searched for photos with Downey Jr and posted the first one he found on Google Images. Which is... generous.

Of course, Depp hasn't said anything about the image — but it is worth noting that his friendship with the Oscar winner is 100 percent genuine. The pair both shot to fame in the same era of Hollywood, making many of their best-known movies back in the '80s and '90s.

In 2002, Downey Jr commented on his friendship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. "There's nobody I admire more. We've known each other a million years. We came up through the ranks together," he said, per Far Out.

The pair's friendship withstood Depp's 2022 trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Edward Scissorhands actor famously won a defamation case against Heard after a lengthy court battle that alleged a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed she wrote was damaging to his reputation and career.

Since Depp's trial against Heard, the actor has stayed far away from the spotlight — and we're guessing this embarrassing moment is not quite how he imagined re-entering the public chat.

Around the same time as Depp's Photoshop fail, Kate Middleton issued an apology for editing a family photo that was supposedly taken by her husband Prince William. On March 11, the Princess of Wales apologised for "any confusion" over the picture.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she wrote on Instagram.

Fans pointed out that the Princess was missing her wedding ring in the shot, Princess Charlotte's sleeve was disjointed from her wrist and Prince Louis had a 'short' index finger. Portrait photographer Martin Bamford posted the image on X, writing: "Professional photographer here. Look closely at Princess Charlotte's wrist. This is what happens when you composite layers in Photoshop. I'm not speculating on why the photo was edited like this, but it's weird."

If these Photoshop fails have taught us anything, it's that celebrities need a masterclass in photo editing. Pronto.

Feature Image: Instagram @johnnydepp.