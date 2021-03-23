Apparently there were some ‘major red flags’ about Jake that were edited out of MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently there were some ‘major red flags’ about Jake that were edited out of MAFS.

It seems there's more going down between Jake and Beck on MAFS that we aren't seeing behind the scenes. And honestly, we're not surprised given how much keeps happening off-camera.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier today, Beck said there were some 'red flags' about Jake that we don't get to see on the show, including one pretty important "non-negotiable".

"Jake is great but there is one quality that is a non-negotiable in any relationship that keeps happening," she explained.

"It really just did come down to where my values are and I just really didn't enjoy or appreciate some of the things that were happening, resulting in confrontation with me."

Kyle then asked, "Are you saying there may be legal reasons why we aren't seeing this stuff?", to which Beck replied, "Potentially... I feel that."

Beck also explained the real reason why her mother was upset with Jake in last night's episode and called him out on his "destructive behaviour".

"That's a big red flag for me, I'm sorry. I'm hearing you're going out with the boys. Has that destructive behaviour continued?" her mother said during a video call with the couple and their families.

According to Beck, her mother had just watched "an unedited version" of the commitment ceremony that we didn't see on TV.

"All is not what it seems," said Beck. "When my mum is talking about red flags, she isn't talking about being objectified."

2. Tracey Jewel has given birth to her baby boy, all while watching MAFS from the hospital room.

Former MAFS contestant Tracey Jewel has welcomed a baby boy.

Tracey, who appeared on the show in 2018, shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier today.

"Our Pisces baby has safely arrived! Our hearts are bursting with love. Photos and deets to come soon," she captioned the photo of her son, who she shares with her partner Nathan Constable.

Tracey also has a nine-year-old daughter named Grace with her ex-husband.

Before giving birth to her baby boy, Tracey was passing time in the hospital watching - you guessed it - MAFS. And she's had a few things to say about Bryce and Melissa's relationship.

"It’s been hard to watch Melissa and Bryce’s relationship.. because I’ve been exactly where she is," she wrote in a post on Instagram.



"Three years ago when I was on #mafs I too was terrified of rejection, abandonment and didn’t have much self worth when it came to putting up with guys and toxic behaviour. And this fear of rejection stemmed from way back being adopted at birth."

Tracey went on to say that when she was matched on the show with Dean Wells, she was "so worried about him leaving me rather than focusing on getting to know him and if he was a right fit for me".



"Going through the experiment and discovering my worth as well as watching myself back on TV I had aha moments on how to break this pattern. I put myself first. I learnt to value and trust myself. I developed boundaries of how I wanted to be treated and over time I learnt how to be vulnerable yet keep my independence and choose healthy relationships."



"I hope Melissa will see what I saw, and I know many of us who have been in her shoes will be showing her our love and support. As for Bryce, I’m not wasting my time or words. Personally I don’t believe narcissists can change."

3. Ooop. Another massive editing fail has been spotted on Married At First Sight.

Married at First Sight isn't exactly known for its clean-cut editing style.

Amidst all the drama and gossip, they're forgiven for having a slip up here and there, but oh boy is it satisfying to pick up on.

This week, keen-eyed viewers noticed a particular editing fail where three shots of bride, Belinda Vickers were taken in quick succession despite them being from... different days?

It happened in the lead up to Belinda and husband, Patrick Dwyer's date at the movies this week.

Belinda is shot straightening her naturally curly hair before seconds later she and Patrick are filmed walking to the movies together. And her hair is curly, of course.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine Very sneaky, MAFS...

4. Kylie Jenner has cleared up that awkward GoFundMe situation, and we still feel weird.

It's been an eventful week for Kylie Jenner.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old faced fierce backlash after she asked her followers to contribute to her makeup artist Samuel Raunda's GoFundMe page.

"Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into a [car] accident this past weekend," Jenner posted on Instagram, sharing a link to the fundraiser.

On Twitter, critics questioned why Jenner was asking her fans for money. After all, Jenner – who was named the highest-paid celebrity of 2020 –donated just $5,000 for Raunda's medical expenses.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, Jenner responded to the "false narrative" surrounding the GoFundMe situation.

"Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest," she wrote.

"They had already raised $6,000, so I put in $5,000 to reach their original goal [$10,000] and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate," she added.

"Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help."

Hmm. We still don't know how we feel about this one...

5. The Twins recap Married at First Sight: When you break up in front of your parents.

It's the day after the Commitment Ceremony, and everyone is bitching about Bryce which seems appropriate and also necessary.

Of course, over in Bryce and Melissa's apartment, Bryce shouts "WE'RE BEING TARGETED BY TOXIC PEOPLE" and we don't want to be impolite but Bryce we think you might be. The toxic. People.

"It's us two against the world at the moment," he whispers to Melissa while holding her too tightly and someone call the fckn police like three episodes ago.

But ALERT ALERT. We have a late check-in ALERT.

It's Jaimie and Chris. And apparently this morning, Jaimie told her husband that the only reason she wrote 'Stay' at the Commitment Ceremony was to save face and LADY WHY.

We need to acknowledge a recurring theme here, and we'd like it brought to the attention of the very important people who make MAFS.

Why do all the best bits happen off camera. Why would you let Jaimie be rude to Chris without a camera present? You know we'd all really like to see that?

What were you filming instead? Belinda and Patrick's weird duck noises? Like ffs.

And today, you failed.

