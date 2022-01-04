There's no better way to welcome in the new year than seeing our favourite celebs put their reputation and personal hygiene on the line.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned, and we cannot wait to see the disgusting food challenges and terrifying trials all for our entertainment. A true delight.

But ultimately the celebs are competing to be crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle, following the likes of Abbie Chatfield, Miguel Maestre, Richard Reid, Casey Donovan and more.

Celebrity chefs, sporting legends, music stars and comedians are part of the 2022 cast. And amid all the pandemic debacles, this year's series is also being filmed down under rather than South Africa.

But don't fear: the Aussie jungle will still be just as full of terrifying trials, bugs, reptiles and surprises for the celebrities.

Watch the trailer for the new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Post continues below.

Here's everything we know about the I'm A Celebrity... cast.

Joey Essex

For UK folk and younger generations, Joey Essex is pretty famous.

His start to fame was courtesy of the hit show The Only Way Is Essex. From there, Joey has gone on to appear on a variety of reality TV shows including Ex On The Beach Celebrity, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef and even the UK version of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

In a promo clip, the international reality star quips: "I think I'm Australian: I mean Joey, i.e. baby kangaroo."

Let's see what he will bring to the jungle...

Poh Ling Yeow

The lovely Poh needs very little introduction.

MasterChef royalty Poh Ling Yeow first appeared on our television screens in the very first season of MasterChef Australia in 2009, and has been a fan favourite ever since.

Alongside the cooking competition, Poh has her own cooking program, multiple TV presenter gigs, has released numerous cookbooks and is also a talented artist.

Whether she can make rice and beans taste fancy is a whole different story.

Beau Ryan

Beau Ryan first made a name for himself on the footy field, thanks to his NRL days, as well as his time on The Footy Show.

Since moving on from the sport, Beau has gone on to host The Amazing Race Australia, recently appeared on Studio 10 as a panellist, and also regularly fills in for Kyle on the Kyle & Jackie O Radio Show.

Maria Thattil

In 2020, Maria Thattil was crowned Miss Universe Australia and went on to represent Australia at the Miss Universe competition, placing in the Top 10.

Since then, Maria has used her title to appear on TV, podcasts, radio and as a writer.

Maria also created her social media empowerment series, Mind With Me, and continues to do advocacy work for Mission Australia and SisterWorks.

Nathan Buckley

AFL legend, former coach and commentator Nathan Buckley is one of the many sporting elites heading into the jungle this year.

Nathan is also a Brownlow Medal winner and Australian Football Hall of Fame inductee, most recently finishing up as Collingwood coach.

Image: Getty. Dylan Lewis

Dylan Lewis has done a myriad of things: hosting Recovery on ABC, his time on radio, winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2002 and more.

Speaking to Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown before he entered the jungle, Dylan said:

"Watching the series, I have a lot of fear as to what's to come! I don't like heights, eating yucky body parts, bugs, germs, strangers: and here it all is in one place."

David Subritzky aka 'The David'

In what is one of the funniest twists the show has ever produced, I'm A Celebrity has a celeb you've never heard of, and there's a good reason why. David Subritzky aka 'The David' is not famous at all. He's a fake celebrity.

'The David' is actually just a regular guy from the Gold Coast. But while he's in the jungle, he'll be masquerading as a famous platform high-heel designer and social media influencer.

Only Poh knows the true identity behind 'The David' so far, and each day they are able to fib to the other celebs about his so-called fame then they’ll earn treats for their fellow campmates.

Before entering the jungle, David said: "I personally think I'm good at bulls***ing, but this is going to be the ultimate test. I'm 'The David'. It's showtime."

You may know David's sister though: the one and only Layla Subritzky from Big Brother Australia.

Derek Kickett

Derek Kickett is best known for his time across Aussie Rules Football, especially at football club Essendon.

A co-host on NITV’s Marngrook Footy Show, Derek had also coached and mentored in the sport since retiring from AFL at the age of 34.

Cal Wilson

Kiwi comedian, author, radio host and TV presenter Cal Wilson is a regular on some of Australia's favourite comedy panel shows like Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy We Have A Problem, Thank God You’re Here, and Spicks and Specks.

Cal has also won multiple awards for her comedy, meaning she should be able to bring some hilarious one-liners to I'm A Celebrity...

Emily Seebohm

This year we all saw the incredible Emily Seebohm in action in the pool during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympic swimmer holds three Olympic gold medals and has 53 medals across the global stage. She’s broken multiple world records and still holds multiple Australian records across backstroke and the 200m individual medley.

Brooke McClymont

Country music fans rejoice, because one of the McClymont sisters is in the jungle!

Alongside her two sisters, Samantha and Mollie, Brooke makes up the Aussie country music trio the McClymonts. A singer-songwriter, Brooke has written for some of Australia’s biggest names like Olivia Newton-John. Brooke also released an album with her husband, singer-songwriter Adam Eckersley.

The McClymonts have won the Best Country Album ARIA twice and have won 15 Country Music Awards of Australia.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here Australia airs on Network 10, Sunday through to Thursday at 7:30pm.

Feature Image: Getty/Mammaia.