This year, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has aired Robert 'Dipper' DiPierdomenico doing the 'WAP' dance and Toni Pearen being bitten by a snake multiple times on her face during a challenge.

But uh, it supposedly didn't air a conversation between campmates about former My Kitchen Rules celebrity chef turned unicorn emoji enthusiast Pete Evans.

Evans was reportedly set to appear on this season of the show but was dumped by Channel 10 after he shared a cartoon on social media that included a Nazi symbol.

His spot was then filled by his former MKR co-star Colin Fassnidge, who received a last-minute call-up and entered the camp on day four.

In the deleted scene, which was leaked to news.com.au, Fassnidge spoke to Grant Denyer and Abbie Chatfield about Evans, who has made headlines regularly for sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and various other internet conspiracies.

In April 2020, Evans received a $25,000 fine by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for claiming a light machine can treat COVID-19.

In the scene, Fassnidge told his campmates about a strange dream he'd had involving Evans.

(Side note: The dream involved bolognese and Evans crying).

He told them he hadn't spoken to Evans about the post that saw him removed from the show.

"I speak to him every now and then, [but] not since he got in trouble," Fassnidge said. "I don't agree with what he says but I worked with the guy for nine years."

Image: Channel 10.