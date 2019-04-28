Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sorry, but everyone’s fake boyfriend Idris Elba got married and we have the photos to prove it.

We all have aspirations in life. Things we work towards in the hope one day, we’ll achieve them.

If your aspiration was to marry Idris Elba, we’re sorry, but that dream is over.

Yes, we regret to inform you the British actor best known for his roles in Luther, Thor and the DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding (among others) married his fiancee, model Sabrina Dhowre, in a secret ceremony in Morocco on Friday.

Don’t believe us? Here’s the pics to prove it.

People reports the newlyweds have been partying it up at their THREE-DAY WEDDING FESTIVAL, complete with camels and fire dancers.

Elba and Dhowe first met in London in 2017 when he was shooting his film The Mountain Between Us, and got engaged in February.

And now, they’re married and it’s time for the rest of us to let our Idris Elba dreams die.

Condolences.

2. Oh. It seems Prince William doesn’t know when the royal baby will arrive either.

Erm. So it turns out Prince William has absolutely no idea when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby will be born.

Or at least he didn’t during a stroll in Auckland, New Zealand this morning.

According to Town And Country, a Kiwi asked the 36-year-old Prince if there were any signs of the baby being on the way, to which he responded, “I haven’t got my phone on me – I have no idea. You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

We are guessing if the birth was imminent, Prince William would… have his phone on him.

He would surely want to FaceTime his adorable nephew or niece, so it’s safe to assume the wait for the royal baby is still on.

3. MAFS’ Mike wants to “change the world” with his new podcast. Yes, really.



Mike Gunner has started a podcast, and he wants it to change the world.

The 44-year-old former Married at First Sight contestant has announced the podcast “Stick To Your Knitting”, which will cover a range of controversial issues – namely feminism.

“No more than others, but one that seems to be rearing its head is feminism,” he told The Courier Mail when asked what topics he wanted to cover.

“There’s this double standard that occurs in society where men can’t really say what they want, where it seems as though women can,” he added.

He added that he hopes to achieve equality rather than what he sees as a system that is “leaning toward women”.

When asked what his intentions are with his podcast, Mike Gunner has a dream: to change the world.

“Can one man, in one podcast, change the world? Maybe. Maybe not. But I’d like to find out,” he said.

Mike Gunner captured the attention of Australian MAFS fans earlier this year, when he was accused of gaslighting his TV bride Heidi.

4. How My Kitchen Rules’ Ash Keillah almost lost his remaining eye.



My Kitchen Rules Ash Keillah has made the most of living life with one eye.

But yesterday, he almost lost his second.

Posting to Instagram, the Byron Bay surfer said his body is coping with extreme training… except for his “one little eye”.

“I ended up in hospital last night barely being able to see… After announcing that I’m going to compete in October I have stepped up my training 10 x more than ever before, boxing, yoga, bikram yoga, running, surfing 2 x a day my diet is 100 percent on point,” he said.

“My body was coping with it all well but the one thing I didn’t factor in is all the pressure I’m putting on my one little eye! My eye had been battered around too much by all the sun and wind which caused a lot of irritation which has led to an infection,” he added.

The former MKR contestant explained that the hospital staff took his case very seriously, given it was his only eye.

“Only having one eye this has been taken very seriously by the legendary Byron Hospital staff, I’m on antibiotics (which I hate to take) but with no choice and ordered to strict bed rest for a few days. It hasn’t shaken my positivity and as soon as I can get back into it I will! Just a little smarter this time,” he wrote.

The injury to his other eye occurred a decade ago, when he tried to break up a fight and was injured.

The 34-year-old has worn the patch for ten years and embraced the nickname ‘Friendly Pirate’.

5. “I’ll protect my husband.” Phoebe Burgess on her decision to stay with Sam.

After months of speculation, Instagram ‘clues’ and ‘unnamed sources’, Phoebe Burgess has addressed the state of her marriage to Sam Burgess.

The journalist, who appeared to have separated with her South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL player husband at the end of 2018, spoke to Stellar magazine on Sunday, confirming she and the father of their two young children are still together.

“We are together, we are married,” Phoebe told Stellar.

“The main thing I’d like to say is that we’re a young family and we’re learning every single day. Sam and I will have good days and we’ll have trying days. We’ll have challenges but it’s how you deal with those challenges together.

“Every single person on this planet who is married knows it isn’t perfect. It’s never going to be perfect… I’ve always believed that in the end, love conquers all.”

For more on Phoebe Burgess’ interview with Stellar, read our full story here.