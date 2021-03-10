News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

All the best memes that have come out of Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been three days since Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aired in the US. And it's honesty all we can think about.

The two-hour special, which aired on Australian televisions on Monday night - was full of bombshells including why the couple stepped away from their royal duties, Harry's relationship with his father, alleged racism within the royal family and Meghan's struggles with mental health. 

Watch: Meghan tells Oprah about The Firm 'perpetuating falsehoods'. Post continues below. 

Ever since its release, the world has been left with some pretty strong feelings. So, many of us have dealt with them the only way we knew how; we aired them out on social media. 

And amongst those early reaction tweets and posts of support, some truly hilarious memes were born. 

So we decided to round up all the best ones for you. 

Behold.

Feature Image: CBS/Twitter@IsntDaveOne

Tags: entertainment , celebrity , royals , rogue , entertainment-edm

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

mamamia-user-876714449 2 days ago 1 upvotes
😂😂😂 love the memes!!
guest2 2 days ago 1 upvotes
Somewhat ironical that this interview has reduced the Queen and Prince Phillip to twitter memes, after Harry declared his respect for his grandparents and Meghan talked about friendly and  welcoming the Queen  was.   It is rather sad that a 94 year old woman has her legacy trashed by a petulant grandson and his wife.
rush 2 days ago 7 upvotes
@guest2 Harry and Meghan aren't the ones making the memes, and it didn't begin because of this interview. RF memes have been around probably as long as memes have existed, and people have been making fun of the royals far longer than that. 
MORE COMMENTS