As a Black British woman (quite light in tone, if anyone is asking!), reading the post Meghan and Harry interview commentary has been almost as enlightening as watching the interview itself.

As I expected, many have taken the attitude that this is just another piece of self-serving publicity for the couple who want to have it all.

But everything Meghan says makes perfect sense to me, especially if you factor in the cultural divide.

As Meghan herself alluded to during the interview, she did not know much about how the Royal Family worked.

However, those from the UK (even if anti-monarchy) have an innate, inbuilt sense of how Royalty should be treated and indeed how they should behave.

The very act of talking to Oprah and exposing Royal secrets will be seen by many Brits and indeed monarchists everywhere, as a back-stabbing betrayal, a step that few would be game enough to take, not least for fear of repercussions from the establishment.

To go on national television and expose the Royal Family like that just isn’t cricket and is – let’s face it – so American.

Because the American psyche does differ from the British.

Rather than a society built on serfdom and the repressive class system, America (whether it’s true or not) imagines itself as the home of the free, a place where you are free to speak your truth and it’s important that you do so.

So, whereas many Brits would view Meghan’s actions as purely self-serving, I fully understand her decision-making process. Because when Harry decided to marry a Black woman every Black person knew that it was a big deal! Even if Harry himself, as he says in the interview, didn’t.

We all knew that the racist trolls in our society would be having a total meltdown about the “purity of the Royal lineage being tainted with black blood,” and we also knew that the right-wing press in the UK would be happy enough to fan the flames of that fire.