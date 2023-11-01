The world is heavy right now. Here are 8 TV shows that are total escapism.

With everything going on in the world right now, we all need some feel-good, light-hearted TV.

Luckily, there are plenty of shows available if we want a distraction – and we've curated the ultimate list.

From Australian to international comedies, here are 8 TV shows that are total escapism.

Ted Lasso

Where to watch: Apple TV.

Image: Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso is a feel-good, cosy watch. Jason Sudeikis plays Ted, an American football coach who takes a job working with an English soccer team. He knows nothing about the sport and he's thrown into the deep end.Thank

As it turns out, he's actually just what his new team needs. Ted Lasso is uplifting, blisteringly funny and incredibly sweet.

Brooklyn 99

Where to watch: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

The same people behind this work of art also made Parks and Recreations, so know you're in good hands when you flick Brooklyn 99 on.

The show is set in the fictional 99th precinct in Brooklyn and centres around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) who is really bad at life, but unsettlingly incredible at being an NYPD detective.

As he fights crime for moral good, we watch him fall in love, make new friends and beat up a lot of bad guys.

It's the perfect binge-watch when you need an escape.

Broad City

Where to watch: Stan.



Image: Stan.

Broad City is the epitome of comedic genius. It's gross and painfully honest and stars two best friends who are woefully unequipped to live in New York City, as is the New Yorker way.

The show features Abbi Abrams (played by Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (played by Ilana Glazer), as they live it up in NYC. However, because they're just like all of us in our twenties and a little bit idiotic, they keep finding themselves in rather bizarre dilemmas.

Broad City feels like the coming-of-age story we've all been waiting for.

Colin From Accounts

Where to watch: Binge.



Image: Binge.

This Australian romantic comedy will make you squeal in delight. Yup. It's that good.

Created and written by husband and wife team Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, Colin From Accounts is just about everything we didn't know we were looking for in a rom-com.

Ashley, played by Dyer, is a 20-something, medical student who lives in a share house, has little savings, and can be just a bit thoughtless. Gordon is a 40-something brewery owner. They meet after Ashley crosses the road in front of him while he drives to work.

Get ready to laugh out loud.

New Girl

Where to watch: Disney+.

Image: Disney+.



New Girl is as refreshing as it is funny. Starring Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day, she is thrown into a world she isn't familiar with when her boyfriend breaks up with her.

As a result, she is forced to move in with three single guys named Nick, Schmidt and Winston who are all strange and loveable to watch.

It's a perfect diversion from the outside world.

Entourage

Where to watch: Binge.

Image: HBO.

Entourage follows Vincent Chase, a young A-list movie star, and his childhood friends from Queens, New York City, as they attempt to further their own careers in Los Angeles.

This show is for those who want to watch something fun that also feels like a blast from the past. Just be warned, once you start watching it, you won't be able to stop.

Modern Family

Where to watch: Disney+.

Image: ABC

ABC's Modern Family is the family-friendly sitcom that will stand the test of time for years to come. Not only is it a lens into American families through a documentary-style approach, but it's also an utterly hilarious show.

It's no wonder it was one of the longest-running sitcoms before it ended at season 11 in 2019.

Gilmore Girls

Where to watch: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

Gilmore Girls is the feel-good dramedy the entire world fell in love with when it first premiered. Starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel who play mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, this show is just about as wonderful as you could hope for it to be.

The pair, who are not only funny and witty but wicked smart as well, rely on each other as Lorelai is forced to deal with her overbearing, wealthy parents time and time again.

It's lighthearted and absolutely timeless.

Did we miss anything? What would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Stan.