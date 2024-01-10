The theory that several big name celebrities were crying on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The week of the 2024 Golden Globes has been a chaotic state of affairs.

We’ve had lip readers deciphering whether or not John Krasinski asked Emily Blunt for a divorce on the red carpet, an alleged feud between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and a host who thought making a misogynistic joke about Barbie would land well.

In short, it’s been an absolute car crash... and we’re kinda living for it. Now, in more news to divert your attention away from the worthy winners, people on TikTok are questioning why so many of the celebs were crying on the red carpet.

Yes, you read correctly.

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston showed up to the ceremony looking picture-perfect, but when it was time to get in front of the camera, they couldn’t help but tear up.

The eyes may be red but you cannot deny that her makeup looks amazing. Image: Getty.

Of course, the minute the internet spotted their irritated eyeballs they had to investigate. Some believed that the attendees were shown a heartbreaking film beforehand, others suspected that the heavy makeup was irritating their eyes.

And while it could be either one of those reasons - although the mass screening of a heartbreaking movie before the Globes seems a bit farfetched - we believe it’s something else entirely.

Maybe Natalie watched Marley & Me before the carpet. Image: Getty.

Mother Nature.

Take a look at any of the red carpet footage from the day and you’ll see that everyone was struggling to not only keep their hair in place, but also to stay warm.

It was seven degrees in Los Angeles on January 8, and the winds were unpredictable and out of control, which makes sense as to why the celebs were fighting to keep their eyes open.

"I work down the street from where the Golden Globes are held and it was VERY cold and windy in LA yesterday," said a TikTok user.

Other LA locals agreed, saying, "LA is experiencing some of the heaviest winds ever. There are curtains of pollen outside. Everyone looks like this."

And listen, we're not denying the possibility of something insane taking place before the show - maybe Seyfried and Portman got into a brawl before reaching the venue.

However, we think our theory makes the most sense.

