The new Game of Thrones fan theory about what happens to Arya Stark has us freaking out.

Warning – This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight.

After months of waiting, the long-awaited final season of Game of Thrones is here.

With a new trailer released ahead of the third episode of season eight, anticipation is certainly rising ahead of the fantasy drama’s grand finale.

And as expected, fans are analysing every single frame of the new trailer in search of possible clues.

Watch the new trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 here. Post continues below…

Now, after devising a grim theory about Cersei Lannister, fans have a new theory about fan-favourite character Arya Stark – and it’s seriously freaking us out.

Halfway through the trailer, we see a split-second shot of a clearly terrified Arya running down what looks like a corridor in Winterfell.

But it’s what Arya might be running from that’s truly frightening fans.

You see, one of the most obvious answers is that Arya is running from a White Walker as the final battle between the living and the dead kicks off in Winterfell. But now, some fans are questioning who the White Walker could be.

After all, with the bodies of Arya's dead family members buried in the crypts at Winterfell, there's a chance Arya could be running from her dead family members who have came back to life under the Night King.

Yikes.

Of course, this could include Arya's late mother Catelyn Stark, her father Ned Stark or her brothers Robb and Rickon Stark.

To make matters even worse, Ned and Robb no longer have their heads...

Yep, no thanks.

There's also a fan theory that suggests Arya could be being chased by Littlefinger, who Arya executed at the end of season seven.

Although Littlefinger appeared well and truly dead in the episode, some fans have theorised that Petyr Bealish may have managed to fake his death with the help of the Faceless Men to enact his revenge on Arya and her sister Sansa Stark, who ordered his execution.

Several episodes before his death last season, Littlefinger is seen handing an iron coin to an unknown woman.

Some fans have speculated that the woman Littlefinger met may have been one of the Faceless Men, as the iron coin is the symbol of a faceless man.

With just a week to go until episode three hits our screens, we're sure to find out who was chasing Arya very soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya on the show, described filming for the final season as "physically draining".

"Nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is," she said.

"It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop... there are moments where you're just broken as a human and just want to cry."

Season eight of Game of Thrones is available to watch on Foxtel channel FOX Showcase and on Foxtel GO.

Catch up on all our Game of Thrones recaps, right here:

For more on this topic: