Here's why you were never supposed to hear what Daenerys whispered to Jorah Mormont.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

It was the small Game of Thrones moment that showed us the true brutal aftermath of the bloody battle of Winterfell.

In the opening scene of The Last of the Starks a grieving but still fierce Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) kneels down beside the body of her fallen longtime advisor and friend Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen). His body is one of hundreds lined up on funeral pyres before the broken walls of Winterfell, while our still breathing (for now) characters prepare to farewell their dead.

The scene itself provided a much-needed pause in the show’s rapid-fire storytelling in order to break-up what we had seen in the Great War and what lay ahead for us with the Last War, but there was one moment that stood out above the rest. The moment when Daenerys leaned down to whisper one final message in Jorah’s ear.

If you rewound that moment in a panic, turned the sound on your TV up as high as it would go and pressed your ear against the speaker in vain trying to hear exactly what she said in that emotional moment, please know that you were not meant to.

In fact, only two human beings on earth know exactly what that phrase was and Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen are not prepared to let anyone else in on their secret.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the script for that episode contained no lines of dialogue for Daenerys, which is unusual for a show where each character’s dialogue is plotted down to the very last pause, instead there was just one vague line of stage direction that read along the lines of “Daenerys whispers something to him that he’ll never hear and we’ll never know…”

“It’s something entirely sincere and true to the moment and something that I’ll never forget,” Iain Glen told Entertainment Weekly about the scene. “Yeah, but you know what. I’ll always cherish it because it’s something no one will ever know but the two of us. And that’s a memory to hold onto.”

Let’s recap this week’s Game of Thrones episode The Last of the Starks.



While we don’t know the exact formation of the words spoken at that moment, with just a little detective work we can pretty much surmise what was said. It clearly wasn’t a joke or an off the cuff comment since both Clarke and Glen have been so fiercely protective about it, but I also don’t believe it was just a message between two fictional characters.

Since Clarke and Glen have been open about the fact that they are friends in real life, and since it was their last scene together after working side-by-side in extreme conditions for close to a decade, chances are it was an emotional parting message between the two actors.

Hopefully, the full message will one day be made public but until then we can rest easy knowing that Jorah Mormont got the emotional send-off he deserved.

