The compelling evidence that Game of Thrones' Daenerys and Jon are really brother and sister.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

If you’re one of those people who thinks incestual relationships in fantasy shows are not romantic, then I suggest you leave your negative attitude at the door because we are here to talk about the facts.

At the conclusion of Game of Thrones season seven, we were presented with the idea that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) were more than just lust-filled rulers who find boats particular arousing, but rather that they both belong to the slightly problematic House Targaryen.

It was revealed that Jon was not Ned Stark’s bastard son after all, but the secret son of Daenerys’ oldest brother Rhaegar Targaryen and Ned’s late sister, Lyanna Stark.

While everyone seems to have accepted this information without question and has moved on with their lives, I cannot help but think there might be a little more to this story then what we’ve been told so far.

Maybe it’s all the hype around the trailer for the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that has spiked this, but an old interview with Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen, who played the dearly departed Theon Greyjoy, has resurfaced where he uses an interesting choice of words that could point towards the couple actually being siblings.

Speaking to Vulture in an interview, Allen said that when he first met A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, he asked him point-blank who Jon Snow’s real parents were and was given the correct answer.

“He told me. I can’t say who, but I can tell you that it involves a bit of a Luke Skywalker situation. It will all come to fruition eventually. The whole thing with all the fight over proper succession is partly inspired by the War of the Roses in the late 1400s, and back then, to ensure pedigree, the monarchies were kind of inbred.

“It’s definitely f**ked up, but it definitely happened back then, so that’s why there’s incest with the Targaryen line.”

For a touch of context, in the original Star Wars trilogy, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia discover that they are in fact brother and sister (well, twins, just for the sake of accuracy).

This points toward the idea that there may be one more twist yet to come in this Game of Thrones relationship.