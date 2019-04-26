There's a clever hidden meaning behind Sansa Stark's signature necklace on Game of Thrones.

Avid Game of Thrones fans know this TV show has more layers than an onion, and the latest place we’re all looking for clues is in the costumes worn by our beloved characters.

Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton has always been adept at matching the character’s costumes to their journeys on the show, sometimes in such a seamless and discreet way that the average viewer would barely pick up on it, but recently she has been highlighting one particular item.

The item in question is the striking necklace worn on the series by Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) which is comprised of a large silver circle pierced through by a needle and held up by a chain.

It’s not a new piece of jewellery worn by the character, as it’s been spotted on Sansa as early as season five, but it has been featured more prominently on her this season which led fans to question its origin.

This prompted Clapton to post an image of Sansa to her Instagram account, with the caption: “The moment Sansa grew up, no more a naive victim.”

“I use circles as they represent a positive emotional message of harmony and protection. The circle is often used to represent unity and commitment, they are associated with women’s strength,” she then wrote in response to a fan question on her account.

Sansa’s character arc over the years has been one of the most interesting and transformative ones to watch over the course of the show.

She started off as an idealistic young girl who watched as her sadistic fiance Joffrey lopped off her father’s head, was tormented by Cersei only to escape and then be married off to and raped by the vile Ramsay Bolton. Now a formidable and wise leader in The North, Sansa is one of the fiercest characters left standing on Game of Thrones and the prominence of the necklace placement this season means there is more of this character arc to come.

As an extra layer of meaning, Clapton wrote on Instagram that “The chain represents her sense of imprisonment”—a throwback to her confines with Littlefinger and Bolton—”and the needle is the link to the strength of her sister that she previously didn’t understand.”

Of course, “Needle” is the name of her sister Arya’s trusty sword, which she has had since season one and was gifted to her by Jon Snow. Having that particular image close to her heart at all times is a way for Sansa to pay tribute to her reconciliation with her younger sister.

Speaking to Glamour, Clapton confirmed that every element of Sansa’s costumes for season eight are signs pointing towards her strength and perseverance in the final season, possibly hinting that she stands a strong chance of taking the Iron Throne.

“She suffered at the hands of Joffrey, her mother’s sister, and Ramsey [Bolton]; this influences the design of the belt in season seven that wraps around her body, protecting her. The wrap-over front and laced dress, the shorter length and the stitched, quilted heavy cloth—all tell of protection and the ease of movement if needed. The look is a culmination of her difficult story.”



This is also not the first time Sansa’s look has sent a hidden message to fans on Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Refinery29 in 2017, Sophie Turner said that if you want to know what’s going on with Sansa, look no further than her hair.

“It’s never random,” she said. “There’s always a pattern,” and each of the countless looks she’s worn over the last six years possess a much deeper meaning.

“When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle. And when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.

“Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time.”

With only a handful of Game of Thrones episodes left, it’s worth keeping an eye on Sansa Stark’s wardrobe for any hidden clues that point towards how her story will end.

