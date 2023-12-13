Eminem's daughter Hailie is 27 and an Instagram influencer. This is her life now.

If you say you've never listened to Eminem's old albums and wondered how his daughter Hailie is doing, you're lying.

Hailie Scott is the daughter Eminem often referred to in his songs, including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird.

Now, she's 27 years old, happily engaged with her longtime boyfriend, and an influencer and podcaster.

Watch: A snippet of one of Eminem's songs for his daughter, Hailie titled Mockingbird. Post continues after video.

Hailie has the most public persona of Eminem's daughters and is also the rapper's only biological daughter.

In 2014, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from Michigan's Chippewa Valley High School and thanked her parents for their help in an end-of-school newsletter.

"My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have," she said, as reported by E! News.

Hailie also graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a degree in psychology. It's also the place where she met her long-term boyfriend turned fiancé, Evan McClintock.

In 2019, Eminem told Mike Tyson on the podcast, Hotboxin' that Hailie has "made me proud for sure".

"No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good," he said.

Since graduating college, it seems the millennial has turned her aspirations to being an Instagram influencer, as she regularly shares her outfits on the social media platform.

Eminem's ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott gave birth to Hailie in 1995, before marrying Marshall Mathers (Eminem) in 1999.

They split two years later, in 2001. The pair briefly reconciled in 2006, before separating permanently.

Eminem with his ex-wife and Hailie's mum, Kimberly Anne Scott. Image: Getty.

The rapper and record producer eventually gained full custody of Hailie and went on to adopt Kim Scott's daughter, Stevie Mathers (formerly known as Whitney), now 21.

Whitney was born in 2002 to Kim and her tattoo artist ex-partner Eric Hartter. Still, Eminem has full custody of the teenager due to her biological father's drug and legal issues.

In 2016, he also assumed guardianship of Kim Scott's niece Alaina Marie Mathers.

Born under the name Amanda in 1993 to Kim's twin sister Dawn Scott – who died of a drug overdose in 2016 – Alaina Marie was legally adopted by Eminem in the 2000s. Her name was legally changed during the adoption process.

Whilst Hailie Scott has a very public persona, her two sisters lead a more private life.

