Eminem's daughter is now a 27-year-old influencer and podcaster. And she looks so very grown up.

We officially feel one million years old.

If you've ever listened to a song by rapper Eminem, you'll probably know the name 'Hailie'. The 51-year-old has a daughter called Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, and she was a prominent feature in all of her dad’s songs.

It's been years since we've thought about little Hailie, but some Internet stalkers have tracked her down through social media. Of course, they have.

Eminem's daughter is not a little blonde girl anymore. She's a 27-year-old university graduate who recently got engaged. She also used to really, really like One Direction and really, really hate Taylor Swift. Go figure.

This is what she looks like today:

Other than the mention of Hailie in his songs, Eminem somewhat shielded his three girls (including Stevie (formerly known as Whitney), and Alaina to whom he is legal guardian) from the limelight.

In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Eminem said being a father and "just being there" for the girls is important to him.

"[It means] Not missing things. If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there," he said.

"Helping them with homework when you can. At the grades my older ones are in, it's hard. I never even passed [the] ninth grade. They're already way smarter than me," he added.

