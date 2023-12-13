News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Eminem's daughter is now a 27-year-old influencer and podcaster. And she looks so very grown up.

ADVERTISEMENT

We officially feel one million years old.

If you've ever listened to a song by rapper Eminem, you'll probably know the name 'Hailie'. The 51-year-old has a daughter called Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, and she was a prominent feature in all of her dad’s songs.

Watch: A snippet of one of Eminem's songs to her daughter, Hailie titled Mockingbird. Post continues after video.

It's been years since we've thought about little Hailie, but some Internet stalkers have tracked her down through social media. Of course, they have.

Eminem's daughter is not a little blonde girl anymore. She's a 27-year-old university graduate who recently got engaged. She also used to really, really like One Direction and really, really hate Taylor Swift. Go figure.

This is what she looks like today:

And now we officially feel 100 years old.

Other than the mention of Hailie in his songs, Eminem somewhat shielded his three girls (including Stevie (formerly known as Whitney), and Alaina to whom he is legal guardian) from the limelight.

Read more: Eminem's three daughters are all grown up.

In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Eminem said being a father and "just being there" for the girls is important to him.

"[It means] Not missing things. If there's anything important going on, regardless of what it is, I'm there," he said.

"Helping them with homework when you can. At the grades my older ones are in, it's hard. I never even passed [the] ninth grade. They're already way smarter than me," he added.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @hailiejade.

Tags: celebrity , kids , eminem

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

RClare 9 years ago

Looks like she inherited her dads rudeness and disrespect for women.

Noir Alsafar 9 years ago

lol wow!

MORE COMMENTS