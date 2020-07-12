A simple hack to revive old towels, and 8 other genius cleaning tips courtesy of the internet.

Every now and then a cleaning hack comes along that makes us question our entire existence.

From strip soaking to cleaning our washing machine (yeah, apparently that’s a thing we’re meant to do), the internet is full of time-saving hacks to help us get through the dreaded weekly cleaning ritual.

And while we’ve all been spending more time at home over the last few months, people have been sharing their genius cleaning ideas online. Here are nine of the best that will change the way you clean forever.

Watch: Four cleaning hacks that will make your life so much easier. Post continues below.

The household product that keeps your towels soft and fluffy.

Trying to keep our towels from going stiff and crunchy is a battle many of us have fought (and lost).

From using lots of fabric softener to tumble drying, many of the age-old tricks just don't seem to cut it.

Thankfully, one TikTok user Mama Mila (@mama_mila_), has shared a clever hack for achieving the fluffy towels of our dreams. And it's surprisingly simple.

All you need to do is add half a cup of white vinegar instead of fabric softener with your regular liquid detergent.

"The vinegar breaks down the residue from detergent, leaving towels soft and fresh," she explains in the video.

She then recommends shaking and air drying the towels naturally (controversial, we know) until they are almost dry. The towels should then be placed in the tumble dryer at the very end, to help with softness and absorbency.

"Level up your self-care routine with spa-worthy towels," she concludes the video, which has racked up over 12,000 views.

Genius.

The kitchen product that cleans your oven in three minutes.

Ovens are just one of those things that get very dirty, very quickly. But because we can shut the door to the mess inside, we tend to delay cleaning it (or is that just us?).

However, luckily for us, a mum has shared the inexpensive kitchen product (that isn’t actually designed to clean ovens) that will leave it spotless in under five minutes.

Sharing her newfound tip to the Mums Who Clean Facebook group, Nicky wrote, “Never endorsed a product but this stuff is amazing! My oven was disgusting and I sprayed this stuff on the door (just because I didn’t have time to clean it with ‘proper’ oven cleaner… ) well, imagine the worst oven you could imagine and mine was that bad.

“I wish I took a before picture but I didn’t think it would work! Anyway, I sprayed this on a cold oven and wiped it clean after literally three minutes!”

Oh, and Nicky shared that this magical product works on shower screens too.

"I then went upstairs to my shower screen and OMG... it’s brilliant there too. Get some and you won’t be disappointed... (I can’t believe I am this excited about a product) no harsh chemicals, no leaving overnight... three mins and no scrubbing!"

Finally, the best thing about this multi-purpose product? It costs $7.50. Winning.

The two-ingredient hack that will leave your microwave spotless.

You know the drill.

Your kids (...okay, maybe you!) forgot to cover up the spaghetti bolognese when you were reheating it, and suddenly your microwave is looking a lot like an orange bomb went off.

Maybe your hands were full and the microwave mess slipped into the back of your mind, only to be faced another day when all the dirt, grime and baked-on food had time to settle (you're only human, really), making the wipe down process just a little... okay, a lot more tricky.

But never fear.

TikTok user, Mama Mila (@mama_mila_), has graced the internet with yet another life-changing trick that will streamline your cleaning process using just two household ingredients.

According to Mila, all you need is one cup of water and a teaspoon of dishwashing detergent. Mix them together and place your cup in the microwave for four minutes.

Let the mixture sit for another four minutes before removing it, and wipe down the inside with no scrubbing necessary!





All that steam softens up your stubborn stains, and a usually pesky wipe down is made simple.

Voila!

The ridiculously easy way to clean your dirty oven trays.

Yep, that weird gunky stuff on the bottom of the tray can actually come off.

For those who have tried to clean oven trays before, you'll know it's no easy feat and often involves a lot of chemicals, scrubbing and bursts of pent up frustration. But according to TikTok user Mama Mila (@mama_mila_) there's a much simpler way to do it - and there's no scrubbing involved.

All you need to do is wrap your trays in aluminium foil and then place them in the bath with hot water. Then - stay with us here - add a dishwashing tablet and let them soak for two hours.

According to Mila, the chemical reaction between the dishwashing tablet and the foil will leave the trays sparkling clean.

It's really THAT. SIMPLE.





The $8 Coles product that cleans your shower in 10 minutes.

There's no chore we despise more than trying to remove the dreaded soap stains from the shower screen (or “glass cancer” as one mum online so so aptly puts it).

Thankfully, a few wise women from the Mums Who Clean Facebook group shared a genius cleaning hack that cuts through shower grime and it doesn’t involve any elbow grease.

The secret is The Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish, or as the all-knowing mums call it, BKF. And the best thing is, it’s only $8.

Niki was one of the mums to share her success with the cleaning product on Facebook.

“I’ve tried everything to clean that shower glass, I’ve used everything under the sun! And who would have thought an eight buck can of powder would have done the trick,” Niki told Mamamia.

And she says it’s really simple to use.

“At first I just sprinkled it on the glass and tried to clean it that way with a normal cloth. It comes up good but as soon as the glass dries it comes back with the white soap scum so I grab a scourer, made it into a paste and scrubbed the glass.

“I left it on for a good 10 min just like easy off bam. All up I think it was a good 35 minutes while my kids were asleep.”

"A fellow mum on the group gave me the idea of using it. I thought it wouldn’t have worked but it did... I’ve done both my showers now," she said.

Leah also clued onto the hack after trying countless other cleaning products.

"So mad at myself for not thinking of the BKF earlier," she commented on Facebook alongside a picture of her sparkling clean shower.

"Honestly it was SO easy to come off, I've really tried everything, my shower took me about 10 minutes all up once I picked up BKF," Leah told Mamamia.

"It literally got rid of all my hard water stains, back to brand new!"

The $12 product that cleans the grout from your floors.

Cleaning grout is another one of those chores that we like to put off for as long as possible. There’s just something about spending hours ferociously scrubbing the tiny cracks in between tiles that just doesn’t appeal to a lot of people.¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Thankfully, the Queen of Clean came up with a clever hack to effortlessly clean the dirty grout on tiled floors.

The secret is Vanish Napisan Gold Pro Stain Removal Powder.

Yep, the same powder we use to whiten our clothes also helps whiten our floors, too. And the best thing is – it’s only $12.

Professional cleaning queen Rebekka Ladner adds two scoops of Napisan to a bucket of water, which she uses to mop the tiles with before scrubbing.

She then rinses the tiles and mops them one final time with hot water and methylated spirits.

And the results are oh so satisfying.

“Bunnings sell two grout brooms, one is $10 and the other is in the $20 range. Just be careful as obviously the floors are extremely slippery when mopping,” she shared on her Facebook page.

"Napisan [is] $12 a tub... and sometimes a big tub is on sale for $20. Two scoops to a whole mop bucket of water just seems better value to me and smells so much more pleasant."

The grossly satisfying way to clean your washing machine.

Err... did you know you’re actually supposed to clean your washing machine?





Not only can the machine be a breeding ground for salmonella and other germs and bacteria, but it can also be especially prone to build up if you prefer using the ‘cold cycle’ to save energy.

According to the Facebook Group, Mums Who Clean, you just need a couple of dishwashing tablets to clean the inside of your machine.

Lauren, a mum from Queensland, tried the tip after reading about it on the Facebook group and the results were grossly satisfying.

EWWW. Image: Facebook / Supplied.

She placed four dishwasher tablets directly into her empty frontloader drum before running the machine on its hottest cycle. While she used Fairy, All-in-One Lemon Dishwasher Tablets which retail at $19 for a pack of 44, she specified that any tablets would work.

Victorian woman Nivedita also tried the hack with Pine O Cleen's new washing machine cleaner, describing the texture of the water as "chunky dirty custard". Speaking to Mamamia, she said she added the liquid into her machine's detergent shoot, before running a complete cycle.

"I have a front loader and was sceptical so I caught the water to take a look. OMG the bottom half of the bucket was like chunky dirty custard!!!" she wrote.





The simple trick to get rid of your oven door grease.

Dishwashing tablets aren't just great at cleaning your washing machine and oven trays, you can also use them to clean the grease on the inside of your oven door.

NSW mum Ellie shared the hack earlier this year on the Mums Who Clean Facebook group.

"I’ve given up because I just couldn’t get the grime off [but then] I took the dishwashing tablet advice and here we are! Clean glimmering oven door,” she wrote.

“I literally just got the dishwashing tablet and dampened it under the tap for two seconds.

“Then I scrubbed until the tablet wouldn’t do any more [before I] got a new one. It was incredibly simple and easy to do, just a bit of hard work."

The disgusting but effective laundry tip that cleans what washing machines can't.

American ER nurse and TikTok user Lauren Elms (@mrslaurenelms) recently shared her laundry stripping hack online to deal with stinky workout clothes, ER scrubs, old towels and bed linen. The murky results made for excellent internet content, racking up millions of video views. Here’s her laundry stripping method: Fill a bathtub with hot water. You could also use a large storage container. Add 1/4 cup of baking soda/bicarb soda. Add 1/4 cup of Borax, a mineral-based household cleaner you can find at a supermarket or hardware store. Add a generous scoop of washing powder or laundry liquid. Pop your items in the bath and give the concoction a stir with the end of a broom or mop, or any long household item you can use without having to touch the water. Leave to soak for several hours, stirring the tub every hour or so. Remove items and chuck in the washing machine on a regular cycle. As you can see from the video, laundry stripping is disgusting but effective and oddly satisfying. @mrslaurenelms“Stripped” me and my hubby’s workout clothes! Towels are up next! ##diycleaning ##laundry ##cleanfreak ##tide ##borax ##armandhammer ##lululemon♬ original sound - mrslaurenelms

For more on laundry stripping, read our earlier article here.