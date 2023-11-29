The 6 Australian fashion labels your wardrobe needs, owned by women of colour.

When I envision a fashion industry I’m proud of, I think of one that’s sustainable and ethical, is size inclusive and gives women and people of colour the same opportunities as everyone else.

And while we have a long way to go, I feel like we're slowly but surely getting there.

I might be bias, but I wholeheartedly believe that Australia has some of the best fashion designers in the world.

Sure, we’re not creating haute couture like the Parisians, but we are paving the way for everyday pieces that the average woman can wear and feel good in.

Designers such as Aje, Alemais and Bec & Bridge are climbing the ranks internationally, with some of the world’s biggest names choosing to wear their designs. And while we know these brands well, there's also so many labels that have been founded by diverse faces.

This year, at Sydney Fashion Week, modest fashion label, Asiyam, took the industry by storm after founder Asia Hassan sent her creative designs down the runway.

It shocked, but in the best way, because who ever thought modest clothing could be showcased so brilliantly?

Similarly, there’s so many other women of colour making waves in the Australian fashion space. Some of these designers draw inspiration from their own heritage, resulting in clothes that are pure works of art.

So, if you’re looking to invest in clothing that is unique, while also supporting women of colour, then take a look at some of my favourite Australian designers below.

Image: Instagram @asiyam.

If there’s one phrase that describes Asiyam it is modest fashion with a twist. Asia Hassan, a Muslim designer from Melbourne, was inspired to create her award-winning label after she noticed that brands weren’t consulting with their customers when creating ‘modest’ clothing, resulting in pieces that their target market couldn’t wear. After launching her brand, Asia won Afterpay Australian Fashion Week’s Next Gen program, and was the first modest label to be featured in the Melbourne Fashion Week schedule.

Image: Instagram @mariamseddiq.

Mariam Seddiq is making her mark on the Australian fashion industry, with her most recent achievement being her collaboration with retailer SHEIKE. Mariam draws influence from her own culture, and she is best known for creating tailored formalwear. Her designs are streamlined, clean and tasteful, perfect for the woman who needs to go from desk to dinner.

Image: Instagram @annaquanlabel.

Anna Quan, founded by designer Anna Hoang, is a brand that doesn't really need an introduction. The label epitomises simplicity, femininity and in 2023 terms, quiet luxury. The ‘cool-girl’ label has been spotted on supermodels like Jasmine Tookes, and is also a favourite of mega-stylists such as Kate Young. Anna’s designs are timeless, and that’s why so many are loyal fans. Her knit dresses and relaxed suiting are classic and trendy at the same time, and they're why she’s so damn successful.

Image: Instagram @lillardiabriggshouston.

Ngarru Miimi is an ethical, slow fashion brand that is designed and created on Wiradjuri country by Wiradjuri Gangulu Yorta Yorta woman, Lillardia Briggs-Houston. Lillardia created the label to help showcase her culture and the resilience of Aboriginal Peoples, and her intent is clearly displayed through her designs. Lillardia’s work has been featured many times on the cover of Vogue Australia, and she was also awarded the 2023 NIFA Fashion Designer of the Year.

Image: Instagram @anannasa.

Anannasa was founded by Malaysian designer Sher in 2013, and is best known for its bold and vibrant dresses and jackets. Sher’s designs are heavily influenced by many different cultures and people, and her pieces make for the most perfect statement items.

Image: Instagram @madeulooklabel.

Founded by Bengali-Australian designer Tamanna, Made U Look is THE brand for the girls who love glitz and glam. Tamanna is focused on creating pieces that catch people’s attention, making dresses that are perfect for party season. Her collection is small and stock is limited, so get in quick, because it most likely won’t last long.

