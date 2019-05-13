Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Former Married at First Sight star Davina Rankin has announced she’s pregnant.



GET EXCITED.

There’s a Married at First Sight baby on the way!

Former Married At First Sight contestant Davina Rankin has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jaxon Manuel, who she met after appearing on the reality show.



“This year Mother’s Day was just that tiny bit more special. Especially knowing a little baby Manuel is due to join the family on November 19,” the model and personal trainer wrote on Instagram.

“I tell you it’s been a LONG three months keeping quiet for Jaxon and I, but we are so happy to finally be able to yell our exciting news from the rooftops. Our hearts are overflowing with love.”

Speaking to NW magazine following the announcement, Davina admitted that her pregnancy has been rough, with morning sickness causing her to lose six kilos.

“I haven’t felt too beautiful lately, it’s been a very long three months,” she explained. “I’m throwing up all day.”

2. Oh. Kris Jenner completely forgot about one of her daughters in her Mother’s Day tribute.



On Mother’s Day social media is very busy.

Mothers and daughters share their favourite photos with the important women in their life, usually accompanied with some form of meaningful caption.

But… Kris Jenner isn’t a regular mum.

Posting to her Instagram on Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner dedicated a tribute to her four beautiful daughters.

The only problem is that she has five.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special. To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do,” she began the caption.

“To my beautiful daughters who are mums, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you,” she added, tagging Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney.

Luckily, Kendall took the post well, commenting, “Love you too mum!”

Whether it’s a mistake or an intentional tribute to her daughters who are mothers, one question remains… where the heck is Rob?

3. Days after the birth of the royal baby, Meghan Markle’s ex husband married an heiress.



In the days after Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie Harrison, her ex-husband tied the knot to an American heiress.

The 42-year-old Hollywood producer and director married a 31-year-old nutritionist, and heiress to a multi-million dollar fortune, Tracey Kurland.

The pair married in Montecito, 10 mins from the heart of Santa Barbara in California.

It was reportedly a low-key affair, decorated with fairy lights and white roses, with the menu consisting of oysters, Caesar salad, and burgers (including vegan ones, because California).

But who is Tracey Kurland?

Tracey Kurland is the daughter of $200 million CEO Stanford Kurland, who founded loan services company PennyMac Corp.

She studied a Bachelor of Arts in Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, graduating in 2008, before eventually completing a Master of Science in Nutritional Education at the Teachers College of Columbia University in 2014.

Engelson and Kurland met in November 2017, which is interestingly the same month Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

Yep. It kind of seems like he saw his ex-wife engaged to an actual prince and decided he should also swiftly find the love of his life.

Fair enough, we say.

4. Married at First Sight’s Jules could become an expert on the show and we're here for it.



UM.

STOP EVERYTHING.

Jules Robinson could be the newest MAFS expert because hairdressers are basically relationship counsellors and we MUST see this happen.

According to Daily Mail, Mel Schilling sparked rumours she could be leaving the show when she mentioned work opportunities in the UK earlier this year.

And if she does head overseas, a very reliable anonymous source says producers have potentially lined up a replacement: the most normal contestant the show has ever seen... JULES.

As reported by Woman's Day, the 37-year-old salon owner is keen too, with a source saying she would jump at the opportunity for a career in TV.

"An ideal situation for her would be appearing on TV… be it guest appearances or full-time, she's ready for it," the source said.

Well, we've never truly understood what qualifications MAFS experts actually need to marry strangers on the telly (other then a thirst for drama and intimate details of other people's sex lives) so this could be perfect.

We're here for it.

5. Everything you need to know about Tati Westbrook, the woman who 'cancelled' James Charles.

For those of us who aren’t part of the beauty YouTube community, the names James Charles and Tati Westbrook meant nothing until this weekend, when they were everywhere.

Instagram? Check. Twitter? Check. Mainstream media? Check.

Tati Westbrook and James Charles were inescapable.

A quick recap: On Friday, Tati published a 43-minute video that has attracted almost 30 million views in the days since.

In the down-the-barrel video, titled “Bye Sister”, Tati Westbrook unleashes on James Charles and explains all the reasons she has ended her friendship with her fellow YouTuber. She starts with the fact Charles publicly endorsed a vitamin company, Sleep Vitamins by SugarBearHair, which is a direct competitor of her own beauty brand, Halo Beauty.

You can find out everything you need to know about the drama right over here.