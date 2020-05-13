The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. NO. Dr Chris Brown has a new girlfriend and our dreams are officially dashed.

A little while ago, there were whispers that Dr Chris Brown might be this year’s Bachelor. But no, they announced that Locky Gilbert as the new Bachelor and our dreams were crushed.

And now, photos have emerged that show the 41-year-old TV personality is officially off the market. And we are devastated.

Earlier this month, photos were taken of Dr Chris walking on the beach with his new girlfriend, Brooke Meredith.

The two held hands while strolling along the coastal walk in Maroubra, Sydney.

Brooke, 29, is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of health and wellness website, A Conscious Collection, as well as a model.

Before this relationship, Dr Chris most recently dated television presenter Liv Phyland.

They were first linked in late 2018, and rumoured to have broken up early in the new year before getting back together. And despite persistent rumours that the pair were engaged, or had spontaneously tied the knot, none were true.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. Post continues below.



2. “Once a jerk, always a jerk.” Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s friends have shared the reason the couple really split.

Ever since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce last month, a lot of gossip has been going around about why the pair decided to go their separate ways.

And now, the couple’s friends have shared the real reason the 33-year-old reality star and the 37-year-old NFL quarterback are no longer together.

“Kristin’s issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down,” a friend told the Daily Mail.

“He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her.”

Another friend also told the publication that Jay didn’t treat fans very well when out in public.

“God help the fans who wanted a selfie or to say hi in a restaurant. He’d quickly shoo them away or roll his eyes to their face as they’d ask for a photograph.”

“Kristin is smart and knows how important her fans are. She values their support and is beyond grateful for them. Jay simply had no time or tolerance for them and this would embarrass her,” they added.



Throughout his career as an NFL player, Jay has been no stranger to public criticism.

Apparently Kristin “found that the perception of him as an NFL player, wasn’t a perception at all,” another inside source claims.

“‘It was how he acted throughout their entire marriage and that’s what caused it to end. Once a jerk, always a jerk,” they added.

Hmmm. We’re sure we’ll be hearing a lot more about the couple’s divorce.

3. Why Jess went out of her way to help Amina in last night’s MasterChef pressure test.

Quick pressure test: What is literally the only reality show in which one contestant would say to another, “Do you need a hand with anything?”, in THE MIDDLE OF A CHALLENGE. Is it: A) MasterChef B) MasterChef or C) MasterChef?

Correct. It’s MasterChef.

Last night’s episode of the Channel 10 cooking competition showed us why this season is rivalling ABC Kids‘ lineup for most wholesome television content.

The contestants were challenged by superstar pastry chef Darren Purchese to recreate his posh mango pav, only to have the recipe yanked away from them halfway through the cook (it’s ‘Twists Week’, in case you haven’t seen any of the 324 ads on telly).

The twist left fan-favourite Amina Elshafei rattled, until…