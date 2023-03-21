15 makeup and skincare products under $30 celebrities have vouched for.

There's nothing we love more than an affordable skincare or makeup product. Something that works the same but costs less? Count us in!

It seems we're not alone.

Although celebrities usually have the cash to spend whatever they'd like, many of them also reach for options from the chemist or supermarket.

Watch Mamamia's senior beauty writer trial the 10-pump foundation challenge. Post continues below.

From international A-listers to home-grown stars, here are the skincare and makeup products under $30 your favourite celebrities have vouched for.

Gigi Hadid.

Image: Getty/Adore Beauty.

Following her pregnancy with daughter, Kai, Hadid named the multi-purpose balm from Lanolips as one of her top postpartum 'skin secrets'.

Loved by beauty experts, the product works wherever needs hydration – your lips, cuticles, elbows, you name it.

Mindy Kaling.

Image: Getty/Mecca.

This cleansing oil was spotted in Kaling's beauty bag a while back.

The old-school favourite removes makeup, sunscreen, dirt and oil before you go in with your face wash.

Lizzo.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

During a TikTok video sharing her skincare routine, the About Damn Time singer said she has been using this cleanser ever since her makeup artist suggested it.

It's gentle, effective and comes recommended by a whole heap of dermatologists.

Olivia Wilde.

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion, on sale for $19.99.

Image: Getty/Adore Beauty.

Olivia Wilde also uses the Cetaphil cleanser and this CeraVe Moisturiser.

"I use the cheapest possible skincare – not because it's cheap, but because it's the best," the Don't Worry Darling director told Women's Day.

Celeste Barber.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

Speaking to Mamamia, the comedian said how she uses this MCoBeauty foundation.

"I have super dry skin and it's really, really hydrating," Barber said of it.

Margot Robbie.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

In a video interview with British Vogue, Robbie shared how she always has Bepanthen on hand.

"It's an antiseptic cream technically for baby's nappies and stuff but I use it as a lip balm and it's really good," the actress told the publication.

Lisa Wilkinson.

Image: Getty/Mecca.

Wilikinson uses this micellar water as her eye makeup remover after finding other options "really harsh".

Drew Barrymore.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

Drew Barrymore isn't reaching for some fancy body wash when she's taking a shower – she's using a good ol' bar of soap.

Although surprising, it's affordable and a better choice for the environment, with the actress noting it "saves" her skin.

Chrissie Swan.

Image: Getty/Priceline.

The radio host told Mamamia how she always has these two products with her.

The affordable eyebrow pencil is double-ended making it easy to apply, while the brown liner is fade-proof, smudge-proof and sweat-resistant.

Sophie Monk.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

Another surprising product!

The Love Island host and actress told us how she uses baby oil to remove her makeup, "especially false eyelashes".

Naomi Campbell.

Image: Getty/Adore Beauty.

In a Vogue video of her makeup routine, Campbell starts off by spraying her face with this zinc mist.

It reduces oiliness and mattifies – perfect for anyone who gets that 3pm slick.

Emma Watson.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

The Harry Potter alum favours natural and cruelty-free beauty brands, with this toner being one of her favourites.

Featuring chamomile and rosewater this mist soothes and cools skin, and can be used after cleansing, following makeup application or throughout the day.

Kate Ritchie.

Image: Getty/Mecca.

We love a savey sheet mask. So does Kate Ritchie.

For our 'What I Put On My Face' series, the actress said often when she's in the makeup chair or hasn't slept well, she'll pop on a face mask.

"The Lit From Within masks from Mecca give me a concentrated dose of brightening and moisturising and they’re full of vitamin C," she told us.

Sophie Cachia.

Image: Getty/Chemist Warehouse.

The savey mascara that lives in Sophie Cachia's makeup bag? None other than the viral Maybelline Sky High Mascara.

"It's one of my faves," she said.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Feature image: Getty/Adore Beauty/Mecca/Chemist Warehouse.