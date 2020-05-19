'Isolation divorce': All the celebrity marriages that have ended in the last month.

When Wuhan partially reopened after a 70-day COVID-19 quarantine period in April, the central Chinese city saw an unprecedented surge of divorces.

Suddenly, after more than two months of being forcibly confined together, hundreds of couples rushed to end their marriages, leading Wuhan’s divorce rate to double.

“Before the outbreak, I used to get three to four calls concerning divorces in a day, and these days there are just dozens of calls,” Ding Yan, a divorce lawyer, told the Global Times.



Of course, Wuhan is not alone in this sudden spike in divorce rates.

In fact, right now, Hollywood seems to be the latest casualty of the ‘isolation divorce’.

You see, celebrities aren’t exactly… used to this.

They’re not used to being cooped up in their (excessively large) homes with their significant other… who they might normally spend months apart from while working.

And they’re certainly not used to being unable to ~keep their relationship alive~ with the help of glamorous red carpet appearances, overseas holidays, and bougie restaurants.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen divorce announcements and carefully crafted joint statements from numerous celebrity couples, including Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, and Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

Essentially, Hollywood is completely imploding. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Here are just some of the celebrity couples who have announced their divorces in recent weeks:

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who have three children together, have been together (on and off) since 2004.

Now, after getting married in Hawaii in 2010, the couple has announced their split.

After photos emerged of Fox driving around Calabasas, California with rapper Machine Gun Kelly last week, Green shared on his podcast, With Brian Austin Green, that the couple has “really been trying to sort of be apart”.

"I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special," Green said.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect... there's that pit in my stomach... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

Green also noted that Fox and Kelly are "just friends at this point", adding: "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Last week, news broke that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, were seeking a divorce.

As New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Olsen, 33, submitted an emergency divorce request, after 50-year-old Sarkozy's attorneys gave Olsen a deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19," her case said, Page Six reported.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," the court papers continued.

According to an E! source, the proceedings had "gotten very ugly", adding that the divorce had become "heated".

It's reported Olsen's emergency divorce request was denied by a Manhattan court, as it was not deemed an essential matter.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

In late April, reality TV veteran Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler announced they were separating after 10 years together.

Kristin, who is known for her appearances on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, married the NFL quarterback in 2013. The couple only returned to the US earlier this month, after quarantining for three weeks together in the Bahamas.

On April 27, the couple announced the news via their Instagram pages, writing: "With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

"We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Jaime King and Kyle Newman

After 12 years of marriage, actress Jaime King has filed for divorce from her husband, director Kyle Newman.

King, who has two sons with Newman, also requested a restraining order against her husband.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has been quarantining separately, with King staying in California and Newman reportedly staying Pennsylvania with their children.

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband Rob Giles announced their split after 10 years of marriage in May.

"They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love," a representative for the couple told People.

Scorsone and Giles share three daughters together.

In recent weeks, we've also seen some notable celebrity break-ups, including:

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevinge

After almost two years of dating, multiple sources have confirmed that model Cara Delevinge and actor Ashley Benson have split.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it's over now," a source said.

"Their relationship just ran its course."

It's believed the pair are now quarantining separately, after splitting in April.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J

Just three months after reconciling from a previous breakup, it appears Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split up once again.

In April, a source told E! News that the former couple tried to make it work "but the same issues were still popping up".

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram/@kristincavallari

