NO. Just all the best reactions to the most tragic rose ceremony of The Bachelor.

Oh.

We were not expecting that.

In what is no doubt the most tragic rose ceremony of this season of The Bachelor, frontrunner Cass Wood was sent home.

Knowing just how much Cass was infatuated with the Bachelor Nick Cummins made watching it even more painful.

And if Twitter's anything to go by, it's safe to say Australia was absolutely shattered for poor Cass – and honestly, we don't blame them.

"I honestly had no idea who the bachelor was going to be, and to be completely honest I was over the moon when I rocked up and found out it was Nick," she wrote.

"He was always to me, 'the one that got away' in the real world, and I was always too scared to tell him how I truely [sic] felt, and unfortunately it fizzled our due to poor timing.

"Seeing him there on the red carpet, we immediately picked things up from where we left off. In this unnatural environment, I was glad I had him as a little bit of comfort. I was able to see our connection grow and finally tell him how I felt.

"Unfortunately by the end, he felt we had hit 'a ceiling'. At the end of the day, it is what it is, and I completely respect his decision. I have no regrets and even though the experience was extremely hard, at least I was able to walk away with closure."

Ah we hope you got the closure you needed, Cass.

This episode also saw a long awaited confrontation between Cass and fellow contestant Brittany Hockley.

Throughout the entire season, Cass hinted at her past relationship with the Honey Badger – and it's safe to say the girls weren't exactly pleased with the news.

You can read more about Brittany and Cass' confrontation in our Bachelor recap right here.

With Cass gone, the remaining contestants going into next week's season finale are Brittany, Sophie and Brooke.

