Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Carrie Bickmore is on a detox.

But this isn't the 'only water for three days' kind of detox. It's a digital one. Meaning less phone time, and more real-life experiences.

Bickmore, 38, has been on maternity from The Project after the birth of her third child Addie, now six months old, and has revealed she has has been on a two-month digital detox during that time.

Writing for Stellar magazine, the journalist said she felt "irritable and detached" spending so much time on her phone and realised she was "missing moments I would never get back".

The TV presenter reflected on the ubiquitous presence her phone had in her life prior to the detox.

"Pushing (daughter) Evie on the swing - phone in hand; watching Netflix - phone in hand; walking with a friend - phone in hand," she recalled.

"It was also impacting my relationship," the mother-of-three continued. "I’d wake up and instantly check my emails, mindlessly scroll through Instagram instead of snuggling, and even catch myself replying to a text message during a dinner date."

"It infuriated me watching my partner on his phone, but I failed to see I was just as bad."

So Bickmore implemented a "phone ban".

She explains the fact we live in a digital world combined with her job in the media means a total ban is not realistic. So this detox, she says, simply entails putting her phone away as much as possible .

And so far, she says, it has made her feel better and less guilty.

2. "I slid into her DMs." Rob Mills on his long-term girlfriend, and why he wants everyone to stop asking him about Paris Hilton.

It was the celebrity pairing we will never forget, but Rob Mills wishes we would.

We're of course talking about his fling with Paris Hilton, which he finds "bizarre" that we're all still so obsessed with it.

“It’s bizarre and weird. It was 16 years ago now,” he told Stellar magazine this weekend.

“I have had many other partners — well, one long-term partner; I shouldn’t say many others — and I would get asked about Paris in front of her by random people."

He went on to add that he is often troubled by the reaction from men in particular.

“For some reason for blokes it’s like: ‘Hey Millsy, well done mate!’...For what?” he questioned.

“Em Rusciano, my friend, told me I am not allowed to say I am a feminist. She said I can say I am a supporter of feminism,” he added when asked if he identifies as a feminist.

The 36-year-old actor also revealed how he met his new girlfriend of one year, ABC journalist Georgie Tunny.

“I slid into her DMs [direct messages on Twitter] after seeing her on television,” he explained. “We had lots of awesome chats and went on a few dates. She was new to Melbourne and I was offering to be a tour guide.”

Ahh, modern romance.

3. Cardi B shared a picture of what her feet look like after a flight.

Rapper Cardi B has shared a picture of her feet on Instagram and ouch.

Cardi has recently cancelled multiple tour dates due to her plastic surgery recovery, with this latest image evidence of her medical issues.

"Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights my stomach gets even more puffy," she wrote to fans.

"Reasons why my doctor told me to chill on shows cause my feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up NOT due to ticket sales. Stop fakin s*** f*** outta here ."

Yes. We believe you Cardi.

Those feet look bloody painful.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her first daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July last year with her husband, fellow rapper Offset.

4. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married. Here's what we know about the ceremony.

Today is a happy day, people, because a man and a woman have vowed to be there for each other in sickness and in health.

In other words, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reportedly got married.

The 39-year-old actor and 29-year-old author (and the daughter of action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver) wed on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources tell People.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement,” a source told the publication.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January, six months after they began dating in June, 2018.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris - they separated in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. The couple, who married in Bali in 2009, also share a six-year-old son, Jack.

That's about all we know so far. More is likely to come on Pratt and Schwarzenegger's Instagram accounts in the coming days.

5. Sitting next to his wife, Guy Sebastian was asked if he ever dated Delta Goodrem. He did.

With his partner of over 17 years Jules Sebastian sitting next to him, Guy Sebastian was asked to describe what it was like dating Delta Goodrem.

Guy and Jules met when they were 12 through a church choir in Adelaide, and after dating on-and-off again, have been married for 11 years and have two children together.

But in the 60 Minutes interview airing on Sunday night, it appears interviewer Tom Steinfort couldn't help but ask about the time the Australian Idol singer, 37, dated Delta, who is now his colleague as a judge on The Voice, during one of the 'off' periods in his long-term relationship.

You can watch the promo for Guy Sebastian's 60 Minutes interview (and the part when he's asked about Delta) below. Post continues after video.

Turning to Jules, a stylist and TV presenter, Guy says his few dates with Delta were the first thing he told her about when they got back together.

"I said, "Just so you know, I went on a few dates with Delta," he said, looking a bit uncomfortable with where the conversation had gone.

