"This is a devastating time for any parent." Britney Spears has announced her pregnancy loss.

Last month, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced they were expecting a child together.

Britney had previously said on Instagram that she noticed changes in her body, though she initially believed it to be a 'food baby'. She decided to do a pregnancy test anyway, and "uhhhhh well... I am having a baby", she wrote alongside a baby emoji.

"Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don't take likely," Sam wrote on his social media. "It is the most important job I will ever do."

Sadly, over the weekend, Britney and Sam announced they have experienced a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the first part of their statement read.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

The couple also said their "love for each other" is helping them through this difficult time, and that they will continue to try and expand "our beautiful family".

"We are grateful for all of your support. We will have a miracle soon," Sam wrote under the Instagram announcement.

Britney has been open about her desire to have another child, including in her court testimony in June 2021 which aired her problems with her 13-year conservatorship publically for the first time.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Britney said in court.

"I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby.

"But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children - any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me WAY more harm than good."

Britney was finally freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, almost 14 years after it was initially set up.

In the months since, Britney has documented her newfound freedoms - like her excitement about buying candles for herself, and being able to drive with Sam in his car alone - on Instagram.

The 40-year-old has been dating Sam, 28, for six years, after meeting on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016.

"I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute'. So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person," she explained on Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in 2017.

In 2019, Sam said the pair had a normal, supportive relationship.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it’s so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," he told US Weekly.

Britney Spears also has boys - Sean and Jayden - with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Speaking about being a mum, Britney said recently it's been "amazing" to watch her two boys grow up so quickly.

"It's so crazy how time flies... My boys are so big now," she wrote. "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentlemen and so kind that I must have done something right!

"I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what... they're finally letting me post it!"

A family friend told The Sun late last year that Britney was hoping to soon have a girl.

"She has talked about wanting a baby girl for years. Britney definitely wants more kids and she would be so happy and grateful with another son but deep down, her desire is to be a mama to a little girl," the source said.

"She wants to pass down her dresses and take her daughter to dance class, things her sons are not interested in."

The Sun's insider also went on to say that Britney would likely choose for her future children not to have a relationship with Britney's parents or sister, given what has occurred.

"Not in the foreseeable future, anyway. If and when she has a baby, Britney will do everything to protect him or her and raise the child in a safe environment. It's no secret that having those people around is not a safe space."

It's something that Britney herself has also touched on, saying her relationship with her family is incredibly strained.

"In a world where your own family goes against you, it's actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy. I'm not here to be a victim although I'm the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all... I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave."

