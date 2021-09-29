Jamie Spears has been removed as Britney Spears' conservator after 13 years.

Britney Spears is not yet completely #free, but she's well on her way.

On Wednesday, September 30 local time, a Los Angeles judge granted Spears' petition to remove her father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of her estate immediately, finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interest.

Judge Brenda Penny said during a heated hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable".

The 69-year-old was ordered to turn over the relevant documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer's $US60 million ($A83 million) estate.

Jamie's legal team had forcefully argued against his suspension, instead arguing termination of the complex legal arrangement was the correct course.

However, the judge sided with Spears' lawyer, agreeing it was in the star's "best interests" that her father be removed.

Britney with her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Image: Getty.

The court was told Jamie's continued involvement was "toxic".

The move marks the latest major milestone in the singer's attempts to free herself from the arrangement that has overseen her life and career since 2008.

The judge's decision will likely be celebrated by members of the #FreeBritney movement, a global group of supporters who have long called for the conservatorship to be terminated.

A decision on the complete termination could come before the end of the year following months of fast-paced developments in what was once a slow-moving case.

Jamie stepped down from his role overseeing his daughter's personal affairs in 2019, but had maintained control of her finances. Professional conservator Jodi Montgomery remains conservator of the singer's person.

Jamie, who said he would step down in August but offered no timeline, had criticised his daughter's choice of successor.

His lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, argued Zabel, a certified public accountant, was unqualified.

The singer told the court in June her father was controlling and she wanted out of the conservatorship, but no timeline had been requested.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive... I've been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised," the 39-year-old shared. "I just want my life back."

Among her allegations in June, Spears said she had been forced to take birth control.

She said her father should be in jail for his treatment of her.

"Ma'am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma'am, they should be in jail," Spears told the judge.

The popstar said her father "loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 per cent".

The case was thrust into the spotlight in part by fans who started a #FreeBritney campaign on social media and New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

-With AAP.

Feature image: Getty.