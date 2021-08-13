"Another step toward justice." Britney Spears' father Jamie will step down as her conservator.

Jamie Spears will step away from his role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate.

The development comes just weeks after her legal team filed a petition to remove him and replace him with an accountant, and a month after Britney accused him "conservatorship abuse".

Jamie, who has controlled his daughter's affairs since the conservatorship began in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday, but the timing of his removal remains ambiguous.

The filing pushes back on many of the allegations of wrongdoing against him and argues there are "no factual grounds" for removing him from the arrangement, but he is giving up the fight.

"It is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the documents read, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

Jamie's lawyers said the public vilification of him was based on incomplete facts, the New York Times reported.

"If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears' personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears."

The filing also criticised Jamie's ex-wife, and Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, who recently supported the singer in court.