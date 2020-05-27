The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Challenges and evictions in every episode: The unexpected new rules coming to Big Brother.

After six years, Big Brother is finally returning to our screens next month.

But while this season will see the return of 2012 Big Brother host, Sonia Kruger, the show will look very different this time around.

On Tuesday night, Channel Seven announced that every single episode of the season will feature both an eviction and a challenge. Yep, every. single. episode.

The new format will see housemates compete in ‘nomination challenges’ with the winner gaining the power to nominate three housemates for eviction.

They will then cast their votes and evict each other from the house every episode.

But don’t worry though, all of us watching along at home will still be able to have our say when it comes to the final three contestants.

You can see a glimpse of the upcoming challenges in the new teaser trailer below which was released on Tuesday night.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Chrissy spoke about her breast implants, admitting she got them to feel more confident in her body.

"I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she explained. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

4. Oh. David Beckham just compared Victoria Beckham's tan to Ross' fake tan blunder in Friends.

Victoria and David Beckham's 15-year-old son Cruz just shared the cutest photo alongside his mum to Instagram.

"Apparently my mum does smile," Cruz captioned the photo.

After sharing the photo, however, Cruz's former-professional footballer Dad was quick to compare his wife to Ross Geller from Friends.

"How white are Mum's teeth ? It’s Ross from Friends," David commented.

And if this image didn't automatically jump into your mind...

...Then you're probably not too familiar with the show at all, because he. was. so. right.

We cannot unsee this, and we don't want to.

5. What Chelsie, Abbie and Helena are doing now, a year on from filming The Bachelor finale.

It’s been a year since 2019 Bachelor Matt Agnew made his final decision on top of a random rock in South Africa.

Obviously, we know how it went: Matt chose Chelsie, broke Abbie’s heart, and was back to being single six months later.

Things have been really weird lately: We’re still waiting for news about when Bachelor in Paradise will finally air, and filming for 2020’s Bachie was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So… the world of Bach is a little up in the air right now.

This leaves us precisely no choice but to reminisce about the ghosts of Bachelor past. There’s no new contestants to stalk on Instagram, no cryptic comments to decipher, and no editing fails to dissect.

We’ve already pondered what Matt the science guy is up to (read that very important investigation here), so this time we’re looking back at the 2019 Bachelor top three; Abbie, Chelsie and Helena.

Chelsie McLeod.

Since Chelsie and Matt broke up in November 2019, she has kept a relatively low profile.

On Instagram, Chelsie has said during a couple of Q&As that she’s uncomfortable with ‘fame’ and has no interest in being an influencer.

In an April Q&A session, she said knowing the five stages of grief was helpful in moving on from her high-profile breakup, as was a busy fitness routine, time with friends, and Zoë Foster Blake’s book Break-Up Boss.

She’s still a chemical engineer, and besides a weird, fake rumour that she was dating Jamie Doran from Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, Chelsie has succeeded in staying under the radar.

To find out what Abbie and Helena are doing now, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Channel Seven.

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.