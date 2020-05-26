Chelsie, Abbie and Helena: What The Bachelor finalists are doing, a year on from the finale.

It’s been over ﻿a year since 2019 Bachelor Matt Agnew made his final decision on top of a random rock in South Africa.

Obviously, we know how it went: Matt chose Chelsie, broke Abbie’s heart, and was back to being single six months later.

Now, after a long hiatus, the bachelor franchise is finally returning to our screens. This year's season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on TEN at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 15.

We have a Bachelor In Paradise trailer and that is it. Post continues below video.

Abbie Chatfield and Helena Sauzier - Matt's two runner-ups - will be joining the cast.

So we thought we'd take a look at what the top three from last year's Bachelor have been up to lately:

Chelsie McLeod.