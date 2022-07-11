'I’m over 50. Here's the morning routine that gives me my best skin ever.'

I regularly get asked to share my skincare routine.

Now, it’s not that I am trying to hoard any special secrets, but I'm fully aware that the steps I use are not for everyone and certainly not for the skincare novice. Because, I'm one of those people who have a lot of steps – I'm talking about the realm of K-Beauty multi-step routines.

It's a lot, and I know that.

At the very least, since I was 14, I have always used a toner, moisturiser, and sunscreen in the morning and cleansed, toned and moisturised at night.

The last few years I have stepped it up a notch – or five!

Doing this type of routine is just that – it's a routine. For me, it is a form of self-care.

The most important thing with any routine is to be consistent, no matter how many steps. This is as important as the products you use.

The next thing I will say is that you need to pay attention to what your skin is telling you. Touch it. Get to know its texture, its tone, and the differences in how it feels each day.

I change my products regularly. I have a skincare 'wardrobe' and I dress it to the 'weather' of my skin.

My skin is normal to slightly combo, and I can throw anything at it but I have worked hard to get it to this point. I have freckles, lines, a loss of elasticity – I mean I am 51 so that's normal – and I have broken capillaries and redness on my nose due to facial trauma.

I have a couple of holy grail products, but I tend to change things up often as I am a bit of a skincare junkie and love trying new products.

Every morning I wash my face with the Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity Vitamin C Face Wash, $8.

It doesn’t irritate my skin, dry it out or make it feel tight. I lather between my hands and gently rub it over my face before wiping it off with a damp cloth. I have tried a lot of others that are pH-balanced, but this just works best for my skin.

Some people just rinse their faces with warm water but if you are using actives at night, please ensure you use something to wash them off in the morning.

A couple of times a week I like to do a quick cream face mask. Currently, I am using the Frank Body Glow Mask, $25, which I will put on while I am drying myself, removing after.

Now, we get into my morning routine.

1. Pre-essence.

I love a fermented product, and the benefits they have in neutralising skin irritants and helping the absorption of the products that follow.

This is my first step BEFORE a toner – and really the building block for the rest of my routine.

The current ones I have in rotation are Missha Time Revolution The First Essence 5x, $32.40 (US) and L’Oreal Youth Code Skin Activating Ferment Pre-Essence, $54.45.

2. Toner.

This is where my 'wardrobe' starts. Most days I use one of the most affordable toners on the market with Byphasse Soft Toner Lotion (with rose water). This is $4.99 for 500ml, if you can believe it.

If my skin feels normal, then this is what I reach for every time.

A couple of times a week I will reach for an exfoliating toner in the form of an PHA and BHA or glycolic acid toner, but this is really one step that you can afford to save some money.

3. Vitamin C.

Applied to a dry face, vitamin C is the one product that was a game-changer for me and my pigmentation. If you don't have this step in your routine and want to expand what you're doing, then please make this the once product you add to your line-up.

My favourite is the Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Oil, $120, as it is the one that works best for me at a price I can justify.

4. Serums.

I firstly mist my face to dampen the skin and aid in the absorption and protection of my skin – I just use whatever mist I have on hand (again, something you can save money on).

Go-To Much Plumper Skin, $48, is a newer product that really does what it says and makes your skin feel plush, plump, and hydrated with its hyaluronic acids, B5 and peptides.

I will be using this to its very last drop and think I will repurchase it.

When I'm not using this, I 'Frankenstein' my own serum using a combination of The Ordinary Skincare products.

Just be aware, this is not for a skincare newbie. If you plan to do this, then please ensure you do your research and do not mix conflicting ingredients.

5. Face oil.

A great face oil has concentrated doses of essential fatty acids and helps balance moisture and plump the skin. Rub five drops between the palm of your hands and pat all over the face, pressing it into your skin.

Currently, I'm loving Go-To Face Hero, $45.

6. Moisturiser.

This is where I really pay attention to how my skin is feeling. Some days I just need a basic moisturiser and other days I might need some glow or some extra hydration.

In my rotation are E.L.F Holy Hydration! Face Cream, $28, L’Oreal Age Perfect Collagen Tightening Cream, $29.99, Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, $102, GlamGlow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturiser, $75 and Sunday Riley C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream, $99.

7. Sunscreen.

Non-Negotiable. Every day. Without fail. Nothing else needs to be said than say the Nike slogan, “Just Do It”.

Like I said at the start – it is a lot. But this has made my skin glow, evened out my skin tone and creates a fantastic base for my makeup, which allows me to use less product overall.

It might not be for you but remember as I said earlier, with any routine, you need to be consistent and that alone will make a difference.

Now... are you interested in what I do at night?

