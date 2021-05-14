Here's exactly how to deal with spider veins on your face.

So, you're having a little up-close squiz at your face in the magnifying mirror, patrolling your skin for pimples, blackheads and such - and then suddenly... face veins. A spider-like web of 'em. All around your nose. Having a time.

If you've ever dealt with spider veins (also known as 'broken capillaries' and the science-y name 'telangiectasia'), you'll know it can be frustrating.

That splotchy redness is a fickle thing to camouflage and stubborn as hell to get rid of - just not a fun time for all involved.

But what exactly are face veins? And why have you suddenly been blessed with them?

To find out, we asked medical director Dr Glenn Murray from Absolute Cosmetics everything we need to know, including what to do if they're bothering you and you want to treat them.

What are face veins?

First up, this is a pretty common thing - it's not just you and your 65-year-old uncle who have them, so don't freak out!

But what actually are face veins? Well, those red blotches are basically broken or enlarged blood vessels that are pretty much just hanging out beneath the surface of the skin.

"Most commonly found on the legs, they can also be seen on the face around the nose and under the eyes," said Dr Murray.

"Known as 'spider veins', because usually look like webs, they pose absolutely no threat to your overall health. However, they are a point of contention for the individual wanting to get them treated."

What causes them?

Well, it's actually a combination of things. Your genes have a good bit to do with it (thank your mum and dad for that one) - i.e. those with fair skin are more particularly prone to those red marks.

But broken capillaries are also caused by external factors - such as extreme temperature changes, UV damage to the skin, trauma (see: squeezing pimples), alcohol abuse and underlying medical conditions.

Even a super enthusiastic sneeze can cause 'em.

A SNEEZE, you guys.

How do you prevent broken capillaries?

Look, some of these things are pretty hard to avoid, especially if you've simply just been dealt them in the gene department.

But there are some things you can avoid (forgetting SPF! picking spots! scalding your face in a hot shower!) that will help things on the prevention front.