Stan's Normal People and 10 other TV shows to watch purely for the sex scenes.

We all have TV shows we watch for different reasons.

The one that’s funny and light-hearted for when we need a laugh, another one with a complex and dramatic storyline to keep us on the edge of our seat… and that one where we are so attached to the characters’ love and sex life, that we start to feel warm inside.

You know those ones?

Well, since Stan’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, Normal People captured our attention with Connell and Marianne’s real and raw intimacy, we wanted to be reminded of other TV shows that also had fantastic sex scenes.

Here are just 10 of them.

Normal People

Where can I watch it? Stan

If you haven’t watched Normal People and got a little confused before, let us fill you in.

Watch the trailer for Normal People here. Post continues below.

The television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling book follows the slow-burn relationship between young adults, Connell and Marianne.

As it is in the book, sex is a huge part of Connell and Marianne’s on-screen relationship, and features heavily in almost every episode.

The sex is real, raw and quite possibly, the most accurate representation we’ve seen on television in a long time.

Sex Education

Where can I watch it? Netflix

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the sex in Netflix's Sex Education is fantastic because it is new, exciting and downright awkward.

For teenagers trying to navigate puberty, emotions and sex, it is quite hilarious to see.

You'll find these scenes both relatable and reassuring to be reminded that it isn't ever how it appears in movies.

Game of Thrones

Where can I watch it? Foxtel Go

The Game of Thrones sex scenes are definitely what you’d call… problematic. Over the course of eight seasons, we’ve witnessed a pretty broad spectrum of messed up sex.

BUT… there have also been lots of intimate and downright steamy sex scenes, too.

Think Ygritte and Jon Snow, Daenerys and Khal Drogo, and Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand (on multiple occasions with multiple people).

How to Get Away with Murder

Where can I watch it? Netflix

Although How to Get Away with Murder is an intricate, gripping thriller that follows a group of law students who become entwined in a murder plot, they all sleep with each other.

And it makes the show 100 times better.

Laurel and Frank definitely have the steamiest hookups, but look out for Annalise and Nate, Annalise and Eve, and Connor and Oliver.

True Blood

Where can I watch it? Foxtel Go

Who remembers True Blood?

It might have been years since the show ended, but if you watched it there is one thing you will always remember: there was sex. A lot of sex.

Think cemetery sex, hate sex, makeup sex, dream sex, bloody sex... the list goes on.

For the characters in True Blood, it seems the only way of resolving an issue was through this form of physical activity.

Girls

Where can I watch it? Foxtel Go

Lena Dunham's Girls quite possibly turned television upside down. It reinvented the female ensemble cast and showed what real sex actually looks like. And there is plenty of it.

These scenes are uncomfortable and awkward at times, which is bloody refreshing to see.

Peaky Blinders

Where can I watch it? Netflix

There is one reason and one reason only why Peaky Blinders is on this list: Cillian Murphy.

The actor who plays the lead character of Thomas Shelby is drop-dead gorgeous and when he does shack up with the ladies, it is fantastic.

The L Word

Where can I watch it? Stan

The L Word focuses on the lives and love interests of lesbians and bisexuals living in Los Angeles.

You see new relationships, breakups and of course, many hookups.

Orange Is the New Black

Where can I watch it? Netflix

We assume that trying to find a place to have sex in a prison might be difficult, but the characters in Orange Is the New Black always find a way.

It happens between many different characters... in many different places.

The Affair

Where can I watch it? Stan

Starring Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson and Dominic West, The Affair is the complex drama that keeps you wanting more.

And as the title suggests, the lead begins cheating on her husband with another man, so of course, the sex scenes are great.

Outlander

Where can I watch it? Netflix

The historical TV drama follows the lead character Claire, a former World War II army nurse, who inadvertently travels through time and falls in love with an 18th-century warrior.

And wow, the scenes between them are toe-curling and leave little to the imagination.

Feature Image: Stan/IMDB.

Which one of these steamy TV shows is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

We are here to support you. Take our short survey to tell us how we can help and for a chance to win $50.