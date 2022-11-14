'I'm a beauty editor and here are 10 dupes for every spendy product in my beauty cupboard.'

Beauty can be fun! Exciting! But also... ridiculous.

$400 for a moisturiser? $250 for a foundation?? Ugh.

As someone who tries hundreds of products for a living, there's honestly nothing more heartbreaking than becoming utterly *obsessed* with a product and then finding out it's waaaay too expensive to repurchase.

Sucks.

Because while we all love a good spendy product, if you're using it every day - replacing things can get... pricey.

But! That's where dupes come in.

There are tons of great affordable options that are way more accessible - and more importantly, perform just as well. It's the kind of stuff I recommend to my friends after hazing them with free expensive products approximately none of us can afford. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

Sure, the packaging might not be all jazzy and gold or weighty and luxe, but something that does the same thing for half the price is hard to resist.

Below, I'm going to share 10 cult spendy beauty products and their savey dupes that are just as good.

I gotta say; it takes a lot to beat the magical potion that is SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum. This stuff has a cult following for a reason - it just makes your skin look better. It's on heavy rotation in my beauty cupboard - and one of the products I savour to the very last drop and in under absolutely NO circumstances allow my fiancé to use. HA!

At $233, it's enough to make a giant burning hole in your bank account - especially if you're like me and use it every day. The more affordable option that's just as good? Paula's Choice C15 Super Booster.

Featuring similar active ingredients (it contains a combo of 15 per cent pure vitamin C, vitamin E and ferulic acid), it costs a fraction of the price. Get on it!

Any makeup aficionado will know the buzz around Charlotte Tilbury's famous light wands - I literally use mine every single day. But did you know there's a way cheaper option out there?

Enter: MCoBeauty Highlighter Stick.

At $32 it's literally half the price - and honestly, from the packaging right down to the actual formula, it's pretty dingin' hard to find a difference between them!

At $34, the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb might be spendy - but it's one of those products that feel like they're worth every cent. The formula is unbeatable - crazy comfortable, non-sticky, and makes your lips look all plump and juicy.

But! There are some stellar dupes out there that can give you similar results - Maybelline Lifter Hydrating Lip Gloss being one of them. It comes in nine different colours, three of which match up to shades Fu$$y, Diamond Milk, and Glow (all the MVPs!).

If you've ever dealt with keratosis pilaris, chances are at some point you've had KP Bump Eraser Body Stuff kicking around your shower. It works like a dream against those small, un-squeezable spots - but at $43, it's not exactly cheap.

A savey dupe you need to try? CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser. It can be used on the face and body and works to soften rough bumps for smoother, softer skin.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk is my favourite foundation, ever. And I buy it regularly. I know, I know. Seems silly because I get a helluva lot of free foundation that I can use instead - and I do! I really do. But I always come back to this one, because it just *works* on my face.

But there is a slightly cheaper option that'll give you almost exactly the same your-skin-but-better coverage - Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation. Similarly lightweight and breathable, it gives your skin a perfectly natural coverage while still being totally buildable.

Okay, but CeraVe's new night cream feels way more expensive than it should?! It has the most glorious velvety, satin finish that makes your skin instantly hydrated and comfortable.

I have a large selection of fancy night creams that feel very luxe and lovely - such as the Sisley Paris Night Cream - but I swear the affordable CeraVe option feels just as good on my face.

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is one of the bestselling mascaras out there - and it has SO much hype around it. As someone who has tried a lot of high-end brands, I can confirm that while it's expensive, it does deliver on fullness and length.

The good news? There's a budget option out there that works just as good. Maybelline's (equally famous) Sky High Mascara (it went viral on TikTok a while back) seriously delivers on the lengthening front. Plus, seeing as you're supposed to give your mascara the old switcheroo every three months - it's way better for your pocket.

This is one of the best Olaplex dupes getting around - and you'd be a silly billy for not trying it.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is an absolute staple in my beauty cupboard - but Revolution Beauty Plex 3 Bond Restore Treatment offers all the same benefits on the hair-strengthening front, except it's way friendlier to your wallet. What a champ!

If you haven't tried Mecca Max's blush, highlighter, and contour sticks, you're going to have a bad time. The contour stick in particular is a dead ringer for Nudestix's popular cream-to-powder formula - but not as spendy. The formula is super buildable, glides on like a dream, and is perfect for everyday wear.

I'm a BIG, STINKIN' fan of the Dior Lip Glow Oil. It's such a good time on the lips - they're ultra-nourishing, non-sticky and make your lips look beautiful. But at $55, they can be extra hurty on the bank account.

A similar option? Clarins Lip Comfort Oil. These are GREAT. I slather them on alone or pop them on top of lipstick to make my lips looks extra juicy.

Have you tried any of the above products before? Or do you some dupes you'd like to share? Pop 'em in the comment section below.



