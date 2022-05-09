If there's one thing we love doing here at Mamamia it's having a nosy into what other people like to put on their face. Ooft - we can't get enough of it. Can you tell? It's pervy as hell, and quite honestly the best way to know what kind of beauty products are really worth your cash.

And seeing as we're back into the swing of being out and about/going back into the office/enjoying three hours of transport a day, we thought it would be cool to see what kind of essentials people are bringing with them. Y'know – the MVPs that get them through the day.

Because after two years of lockdowns and being able to pop on a hydrating face mask at 2pm, things have changed. We're back to a cuter, tighter edit of essentials to keep us afloat until 5pm.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping.



Video via Mamamia.

So, you know what we thought be fun? Stealing other people's ideas, of course.

Which is why we've asked 17 women from Mamamia to share the one essential beauty product they always keep in their bag.

