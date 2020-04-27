If you thought a global pandemic would stop ALDI from continuing their popular Special Buys sales, think again.

In fact, social distancing and public health measures in-store might just make for the most civilised one yet.

This weekend, the German retailer is selling beauty-themed bargains for anyone who feels like tackling some beauty treatments at home in isolation.

From a $40 five-in-one beauty device to a $20 ‘salon quality’ hair bonding kit, the ALDI May 2 Special Buys sale has it all.

WATCH: Here’s what the different star signs are doing in isolation… is yours accurate? Post continues after video.

Keep scrolling for the rundown on the main products that have piqued our interest.

FYI – Because we haven’t had the chance to try them, we can’t tell you first-hand if they actually work, but we can give you the product info you need to know should you want to do some socially distanced shopping this weekend.

IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removing devices work by emitting pulses of light that are absorbed by the melanin (colour) in your hair. Over time, consistent use stops hair follicles from producing hair.

ALDI’s version has five levels of light pulse intensity and works for up to 50,000 single light flashes. By comparison, more expensive models go up to 250,000 to 300,000. $90 is pretty cheap for an at-home IPL device so adjust your expectations.

Better to be pleasantly surprised than disappointed, yeah?