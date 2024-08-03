'I found the best secret group holiday rentals, so you don't have to.'

I'm turning 40 this year, which means a whole slew of my friends (I've clung to many of the lucky bastards since school) are too.

Having so many celebrations nestled together in the same year is reminiscent of the 'wedding years' that were upon us a decade ago, when every month brought a different set of nuptials, a different hen's party, a different bridesmaid dress.

Except this time, we've thrown out all the "shoulds" and we're rounding up clusters of women, leaving partners and children at home and escaping our normal lives for group getaways and grownup sleepovers.

Watch: Mamamia's hot tips for your next vacation. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

There's something so fulfilling about unshackling yourself from everyday life with your best girlfriends, and spending a weekend, as Tay Tay says: "Gathered with a coven round a sorceress' table." (Preferably with wine and cheese on said table.)

As a result, I've been trawling Airbnb like a fiend, hunting for the perfect celebration spots and — HOLY WATERFRONT — there are some winners.

As much as I wish I could, I can't book them all. So, I present to you a by-no-means-exhaustive list of some of Australia's most stunning holiday rentals. If you've got a special celebration coming up, or just need a getaway with your soul people, consider this your sign to book.