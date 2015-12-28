Let’s face it – all mums could use a break, right?

And in between looking after the kids, running a household, supporting your partner, being a daughter, sister, friend and colleague, you definitely deserve one.

That’s where this list comes in.

We’ve rounded up the very best day spas in Australia for your convenience.

1. Aroma Ki Day Spa, Northern Beaches Sydney.

Located in Collaroy, Northern Beaches Sydney, Aroma Ki Day Spa has a unique Mud Rasul experience, which is a variety of divine, results-based facials, massage, manicure, pedicure, body wrap, light therapy and more.

They also specialise in hair and make-up, and all packages over three hours include champagne and chocolate, plus lunch or light snacks.

Perfect for group occasions.

BONUS: The twinkle lights on the ceiling.

2. Stairway to Beauty, Sydney.

Conveniently located in Pitt Street’s Westfield complex, this place has amazing Vichy Shower wraps. They’re absolutely fantastic – it’s basically a detoxifying shower, while you’re lying down.