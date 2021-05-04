The Ben Affleck dating app video no one can stop watching, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Ben Affleck dating app video no one can stop watching.

TikTok user, Nivine Jay has leaked a video of Ben Affleck reaching out to her after she unmatched him on celebrity dating app, Raya, and she really is living our collective dreams.

The influencer shared the video to TikTok this week, captioning it: "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake, so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

And yes, she included the video.

3. “There is a lot to say.” Lily James makes a statement about those Dominic West photos.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James has responded to those photos of her and Dominic West from six months ago.

In case you need a refresher, the 51-year-old actor was pictured stroking James' hair and kissing her neck at a restaurant in Rome back in October last year. The photos quickly made their way around the internet and a slew of speculation soon followed.

West later shut down dating rumours and addressed reporters outside of his London home with his wife Catherine FitzGerald.

The couple kissed and posed for photos alongside a piece of paper that read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

4. It’s official: Filming for the second season of Emily in Paris is underway.

Get your beret and your fake French accent ready, because filming for season two of Emily in Paris has officially kicked off.

The Netflix series, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, began production this week in Paris, but with rumours that the cast will also be filming in St. Tropez for season two.

"...Annnd we’re back! Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux," Collins wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the cast.

For those who haven't seen it, the show follows Emily Cooper, a social media strategist from Chicago who, through a twist of fate is unexpectantly transferred to a job in Paris and finds herself living a new adventurous life in the city.

Before the second season was confirmed, creator Darren Star hinted that "Emily has some surprising tough choices" in the future, during an interview with E! News.

"The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."

At this point, an official release date hasn't been announced but we'll keep you updated when it does.

5. 'We lived at each other’s houses.' 15 celebrities who were actually childhood friends.

When it comes to celebrity friendships, iconic duos like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler or Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams often come to mind.

But there's a bunch of celebrities we didn't realise have actually been friends for years.

In fact, some even became mates in high school long before they found the success and fame they know today.

Others were so close that they've even stolen things together... but we'll get to that later.

Here are 15 celebrities who were friends back when they were little kids.

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Image: Getty. Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling's friendship all began on the set of the Mickey Mouse Club.

Just kids at the time, the actors would get up to some pretty serious mischief on set.

"We thought we were so cool," Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.

"We stole a golf cart. And we were like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re stealing a golf cart!... We drove into MGM Studios - which is totally illegal, by the way."

Gosling even temporality lived with Timberlake while his mother had to go back to work in Canada.

"His mother had to keep her job in Canada the second year that we were on the television show, so my mum was his guardian for like six months," said Timberlake.

"We were probably a little closer that the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom."

Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow

Image: Getty. Not only are Maya Rudolph and Gwyneth Paltrow best friends but they've actually known eachother since they were seven years old.

"I hosted [SNL] once before, but this week has been really extra-special to me because one of my best friends is on the show now, and I’m so proud of her," Paltrow said while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2001.

"We’ve known each other since we were seven years old, and she’s super-funny and talented, and I’m so glad she’s in the cast. Her name is Maya Rudolph."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Image: Getty. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire played pals in the 2013 film The Great Gatsby.

But behind-the-scenes that actors have been friends since they were kids starting out in Hollywood.

Speaking to Esquire, DiCaprio explained that he was 12 years old and on his way from school when he saw Maguire making an episode of a TV show on a street in LA. He had recognised him as one of the kids from an audition he was at.

"I literally jumped out of the car... I was like, 'Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!' And he was like, 'Oh, yeah — I know you. You're... that guy,'" he told the publication.

"But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend."

Read the full article here.

Feature Image: TikTok