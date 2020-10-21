An alleged "affair" and a 5-year relationship with a co-star: Lily James' romantic history.

Lily James made headlines last week when she found herself at the centre of an alleged affair with her The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West.

Photos of the 31-year-old British actress being kissed by the 51-year-old married actor in Rome quickly made their way around the internet. And a slew of speculation soon followed.

However, West later shut down dating rumours, addressing reporters outside of his London home with his wife Catherine FitzGerald. The couple kissed and posed for photos alongside a piece of paper that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

James, on the other hand, is yet to publicly comment on the situation. And it's not hard to understand why.

The Mamma Mia! star usually keeps her dating life relatively private. Aside from her five-year relationship with The Crown's Matt Smith, James has only been publicly linked to a few men.

Here's everything we know about her past relationships.

Lily James and Matt Smith.

James first met Smith on set while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014. The pair quickly sparked relationship rumours when they attended the Cannes Film Festival that same year.

Matt Smith and Lily James at the Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Image: Getty.

But in an interview with Scottish Daily News, James explained that her and the Dr Who star were simply friends.

"He's just my friend and we hang out a lot. We have the same circle of friends... We get on really well as we have a lot in common with acting," she told the publication.

However, the actors continued to accompany each other to red carpet events and even reportedly moved in together in a flat in London.