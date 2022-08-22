"The results just aren't as good": 7 beauty products you've been using incorrectly.

In news that surprises no one, the beauty world is a confusing place.

Whether you're a total novice or fancy yourself a bit of an expert, there's always room for error. Even with the products you've been using on the daily for years *stares at dry shampoo bottle*.

The good news? It's never too late to pick up a few new tricks.

Just for the record - we're not saying you have to follow these rules. But some of them might be worth noting, because they could change the way you apply your skincare, makeup and haircare. In fact, they could level up your entire beauty game.

With that out of the way, here are the common mistakes most of us are making when applying our go-to products.

1. Always use a damp beauty blender.

Do you use a dry beauty sponge to apply your foundation? Get it under the tap, stat.

Because most sponges, especially Beauty Blenders, need to be wet before applying foundation. It's a non-negotiable.

Not only will they work better, but they'll last longer too. If they're used dry, they'll literally just 'eat' your makeup product (sad!) and make achieving an even application really tricky.

Absolutely no one likes wasting their good foundation, and everyone loves a seamless finish, soooo....

All you have to do is wet your beauty sponge under a running tap and squeeze out any excess water - you don't want it soaking wet, just damp.

Then, you can bounce your way to a natural, even and seamless finish.

2. Don't apply dry shampoo too close to your scalp.

I KNOW how to use dry shampoo!, we hear you say.

But friend, do you? Because there's a correct way to apply dry shampoo and a very... incorrect way.

Who here usually just sprays dry shampoo all over the top of their head? And then kind of just... rubs it in? A show of hands, please.

While this is the most common way people apply dry shampoo, it can be really unhealthy for your scalp. Uneven application of dry shampoo can result in even more product build-up, causing your poor scalp to become irritated and itchy and flaky.

Plus, the results just... aren't as good.

So! Let's look at what you're supposed to do.

First off - woah-woah-WOAH! Don't get too close. You'll want to make sure you're holding the dry shampoo at least 15cm away from your scalp. K?

Now, in order to make the application really even, divide your hair into sections and spritz (keeping that distance).

Once you've sprayed it evenly throughout your roots, give it a minute before blending it all in by massaging your scalp with your fingertips. If you want to get jazzy and add a bit of volume, flip your hair upside down and use your fingertips (or a wide-toothed comb) to shake out your roots.

Farrah Fawcett, is that you?

3. Pat your skincare products in, instead of rubbing.

Do you pat in your skincare products? Or do you rub them in?

Because patting is generally gentler than rubbing your products in and it prevents pulling or tugging the skin - especially around the delicate eye area.

While there is no scientific data that says patting products in will help them penetrate better, most experts agree that rubbing tends to create unnecessary friction on your skin, which can be irritating and lead to inflammation.

Using the patting technique is supposed to be less damaging on the structure of your skin, while also helping to temporarily stimulate circulation and blood flow.

Side note: It's also really relaxing and kind of makes you feel like you're in a spa?

4. Face oils can be applied before AND after moisturiser - depending on the type.

Whoever invented facial oils needs a stern talking to, because they didn't leave nearly enough instructions.

Many people (all of us) are still really confused about this. In fact, most people are scared of oils because they have no idea how to use them. Which is sad as they're very good.

So, let us help!

Basically, the type of oil you use will dictate where it sits in your routine. To make things even more confusing, it also depends on the moisturiser you choose.

To keep things as simple as possible, the thickest, heaviest product should go last. Some oils are lighter (think Jojoba oils, avocado, squalene etc.), and these can generally be applied before your moisturiser.

Then, you also have heavier oils (thick boys like coconut oil) that are more occlusive and work best when they're applied last.

But! In a case where you're using a super lightweight moisturiser, it makes more sense to finish off with an oil - as this will be heavier and will help lock all that glorious moisture in.

Did we help? Or confuse you more.

5. You should use two different concealers.

Why? Because one shade of concealer might not work for everything you want to cover up. For example, a concealer that works to camouflage redness, will struggle to brighten your under eye area - and vice versa.

Makes sense, right?

While there's no hard and fast rule, this is why most makeup artists will recommend at least two concealers - one for brightening under eyes and one for covering up blemishes.

6. Go for a brow pencil that's two shades different to your natural colour.

If you have dark hair, to avoid your brows looking 'drawn on', brow artists will usually recommend choosing a brow pencil (or product) that is lighter than your natural brows. The general rule is to go two shades lighter to keep things looking natural and fresh.

If you have lighter brows, you can go the other way and choose a brow product that is two shades darker than your hair colour.

7. Use an eyelash curler *before* mascara - not after.

THIS. Anyone else been doing it the other way around for yonks? We sure have. But as it turns out, most pros will generally recommend using your eyelash curler before mascara.

Why? Well, not only is it supposed to help you avoid annoying clumping and fallout, but it'll also keep your lashes healthier. Your lashes are less likely to stick to the curler and fall out if they're free from product.

Are you guilty of the above mistakes? Or do you have any you'd like to add? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia.