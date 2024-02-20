'I test beauty products for a living. These are the 7 products I actually finished.'

As a beauty editor, part of what I do is to test a lot of new products and see if they're worth all the buzzy hype. So, I often find myself jumping on a new one before I even finish the one that I've been testing. Meaning? Not everything makes it into my bathroom cabinet.

Because here's the thing: the beauty market is crowded, noisy and confusing — and not everything you see trending on TikTok is actually good. Just because it's sold out, hyped-up or really expensive, doesn't make it a brilliant product. In fact, there are an awful lot of duds out there. It's true! Really, there is.

However, there are certain products I end up loving — the golden nuggets that end up making their way into my daily routine and they're so good I'll end up finishing them to the very last drop. After which, they end up in my 'empties' box — so I can write about them on Mamamia and talk about them on You Beauty podcast.

They're the kind of products I'll happily spend my own money on.

Watch: Speaking of beauty products, Mamamia's beauty contributor Teresa McNamara shares her thoughts on the popular Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. Post continues below.

With this in mind, this month I pulled together some of the recent beauty launches (and old favourites) that I've emptied clean. The stuff I really like and reckon it's worth spending on.

Here are the seven products I finished to the very last drop.

Image: Supplied

This jumbo-sized bottle of cleansing oil from Bioderma has become the MVP of my shower — and I'm not quite ready to part with it (don't worry — have already re-purchased it). My dry and sensitive skin can get itchy and irritated (especially when the weather gets whacky), so I like to lean into gentle products that won't strip or further irritate.

As can be expected from Bioderma, I've found this formula to be an absolute dream — it cleanses and nourishes the skin while making it feel moisturised and happy and I also love that it can double as a face cleanser. No uncomfy tightness. No dryness. Just lovely smooth, cleansed skin.

Image: Supplied.

I RARELY finish a serum down to the last drop but I couldn't get enough of this newbie from The Ordinary and literally cleaned out the entire bottle. Suitable for all skin types, it's formulated with ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides to help support the skin barrier, hydrate the skin and reduce the look of redness.

The formula is bright Barbie-pink, milky in texture and smells a little like bread (?), which ultimately sounds confusing but works a real treat when it comes to repairing and supporting the skin. It's like a reassuring kiss on the forehead. Everyone needs to try this.

Image: Supplied.

In case you missed it, Go-To dropped a couple of new launches this year — including a new eye serum and this new moisturiser, which I've finished down to the very last drop. It's rich and lush and envelops your skin in lasting hydration, making it feel soft and plump. Between the jazzy packaging and the good stuff inside, it was a beautiful addition to my skincare routine and my skin loved it.

Image: Supplied.

Something you should know about my scalp: it's temperamental AF. Loves throwing a flake. Chucking an itchy tantrum. This makes testing hair care very tricky and more often than not, I find myself giving up on products quicker than I'd like to, just because it doesn't work with my scalp. However, this... it likes this.

Specifically created for dry hair, Keratase Nutritive Satin Riche Shampoo works wonders on my heat-damaged ball of frizz, and makes it look soft, shiny and expensive. The formula itself isn't cheap, but in my opinion, it's worth it.

Image: Supplied

Surprised? Didn't think so. I go through a few of these every year — because they're just that good. I've said it (more than) once and I'll say it (more than once) again, but SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic serum just makes my skin look better. Clearer. Less angry. It's a beauty editor favourite for good reason (psst... every guest I've had so far on You Beauty podcast's The Formula has raved about it).

It's stupidly expensive and you either have to pick it up on sale or sell all your possessions, but goodness, I just love it.

Image: Supplied.

Okay, but it took me so long to get through this pot of lip mask that NARS completely discontinued it in Australia (you can still grab it off Amazon, though) and now offer it in a stick balm, instead. So, it definitely lasts the distance.

Both the (old) mask and the new (lipstick-style) balm have a similar formula in that classic soft and classic pinky shade, 'Orgasm'. It offers a high-shine colour and a surge of long-lasting hydration and antioxidants to protect and condition lips, making them feel comfy, soft and nourished.

Image: Supplied.

As someone who is partial to skipping hair wash day, I'm a big fan of dry shampoo. In fact, I even love using it when my hair is clean — to give it some added texture and zhoosh so it doesn't sit flat and boring. And this newbie from Bondi Boost is great. So great, I finished the entire thing.

While I can't speak to the hair growth benefits, I can say I love that fact it doesn't leave white marks on dark hair and it doesn't feel heavy or gross on your scalp. The best part? There's a heap of do-good ingredients in it, like rosemary oil, that help prevent breakage, boost elasticity and maximise shine.

What products have you emptied this month? Have you tried any of the above? Share in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied/ Canva.