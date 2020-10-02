13 guys go with Elly, 7 go with Becky, plus all the other gossip from The Bachelorette 2020.

The Bachelorette's new season has not even started yet, and we're already swimming in tea.

Yes. It's 2020, and juicy goss doesn't wait for no Osher (seriously - our fave TV host will barely appear on the show, due to The Masked Singer's COVID lockdown).

Watch: The Bachelorette Australia 2020 trailer. Post continues below video.

Sisters Elly and Becky Miles will find love - hopefully, maybe? - before our eyes when the series begins on Wednesday, October 7, but we've got a roundup of rumours and potential scandals nice and early. Let's get stuck in:

Did Becky dump her boyfriend to be (one of) the bachelorette(s)?

When announcing the sisters as this season's joint-leading ladies, Channel 10 introduced Becky as recently having had her heart broken.

But radio host Ed Kavalee thinks that is not quite the case.

On air, Ed claimed he had heard from "people deep in reality TV" that Becky was dating someone until recently and ended it so she could join her sister on the show, leaving him "devastated".

"The person that she was with found out she was doing this show from the press," he said.

"So he thought he was in a relationship with the older sister and he's found out that he's no longer in a relationship with her when he saw the press release that she was on The Bachelorette?" his Hughesy and Ed co-host Dave Hughes asked.

"Yes," Ed responded.

He claimed producers came up with the twist for the upcoming season and convinced Elly and Becky.

"Elly got in first," he said. "It's then been brought up, 'What about the sister? Let's try.'

"So then behind the scenes [Becky] gets across the line and then goes [to her boyfriend], 'You're out.'"

But Becky has denied this version of events to Woman's Day.

"I wasn't in a relationship when I signed on to this, I can tell you that! I was casually dating someone before the show, which was for a short amount of time," she told the publication.

"When I told him about this opportunity, I tried to be honest as possible and we left on a good note."

She said she'd been in a serious relationship last year but discovered her partner had been "mucking around".

It sounds like Elly and Becky were Channel 10's backup's backup.

Dancing with the Stars' judge Sharna Burgess was asked to be The Bachelorette this season, but turned the offer down.

In an interview on Demi Burnett's Big Demi Energy podcast Sharna said: "They offered it to me a couple of times actually because I judge Dancing with the Stars in Australia."

"I considered it long and hard and thought about it, but it didn't feel right for me," she added, saying she'd reconsider next year if she was still single and could travel from Los Angeles.

After turning that down, Channel 10 reportedly approached the Rybka twins, 25-year-old dancing and gymnastic twins from Western Australia who already have one million Instagram followers.

Teagan and Sam told Hughesy & Ed (love how much these two dig the reality TV gossip), they were asked but turned it down because it was "too personal", and not the right fit for them.

That's probably... wise.

Elly already knows a contestant.

Image: Facebook.

Joe Woodbury is a rugby player - and, uh, footy players don't have the greatest Bach track record, but we'll give him a chance.

Like the Miles sisters, he's also from Newcastle, and they definitely already have a link to each other: Elly follows him on Instagram and has commented on his posts from pre-filming.

Less drama, but some very juicy fights.

So Dramatic's Megan Pustetto shared some goss about two big fights we're going to see go down during The Bachelorette - but besides these, she said it will be a much less dramatic season than the dumpster fire that was Locky's Bachelor.

Even so, it sounds like the season will get off to a chaotic start with a big fight going down on the very first night.

Pustetto claimed there's then a few minor scuffles throughout the season, and then a final big fight towards the end, which leads to a contestant walking out of the show.

And walkouts. So many walkouts.

Speaking of walkouts - we can expect three men to leave the mansion of their own accord, according to Pustetto.

The men choose to be 'Camp Elly' or 'Camp Becky', and the numbers are very uneven.

One of the things Elly and Becky have made clear is they're not out here trying to cut each other's lunch and date the same men.

Elly told Mamamia they told the men to decide who they were more interested in, and according to So Dramatic! that is exactly what happened after a week of everyone getting to know each other.

And it's not an even playing field: 13 men pursue Elly, and seven choose Becky.

In Bachelor seasons, contestants have had up to 30 women to choose from so this seems very unfair.

Becky and Elly have both found relationships but... already have doubts.

This seems... concerning.

In an interview with Mamamia, Elly and Becky confirmed they'd both ended the show in relationships, but weren't quite ready to use the word 'love'.

"Honestly, for me I have only been in love once and that was a long time ago," Elly said. "It's very rare for me to get real feelings for someone. I don't fall very easily and I don't think that I've ever felt like this about someone before. We're still on the journey to the 'L' word but I'm so happy."

"I also wouldn't say I’m in love," Becky said. "But Elly and I both chose someone at the end of this. I'm in a really happy place and excited to see where it's going to go. We're in real life now and I just want time to spend with my person and see where life will take us."

However, So Dramatic! claimed both women doubt their relationships will last long 'on the outside'. Oh.

Phew, that's a lot of gossip. And the season hasn't even started.

Feature image: Channel 10.