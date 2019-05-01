Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. All the signs that Bachelor in Paradise’s Shannon and Connor are no longer together.



Last night, Shannon Baff and Connor Obrochta and left Bachelor in Paradise to pursue love in the “real world”.

As Shannon left, she mused that she might be moving to America.

But… there are signs the couple are no longer together.

Firstly, there are zero signs of each other on Instagram after leaving last night. Usually, if a couple is still together, there will be bucket loads of loved up photos flooding their Instagram the second they’re allowed to.

Then there is the living situations of the pair.

Shannon very much appears to be living in Australia. Unless she has been ultra strategic and scheduled Instagram posts, the 25-year-old has consistently been in Australia since the show finished filming in December.

In March, Shannon posted that she was going to pack her life into a campervan and travel Australia… Connor is nowhere to be seen.

Which takes us across the pond.

You might be thinking, “Connor could have come to visit!”, but our evidence does not back this theory up.

In February this year, Connor posted a very telling Instagram.

“All these flowers but no Valentine…” he captioned the image.

To top it all off, Connor did not turn up to the cast reunion in Sydney this week.

Based on our evidence, the pair seem to have not met up at all in the past six months.

If that’s not evidence for a break up, we don’t know what is.

2. Packed to the Rafters’ Jessica McNamee just got married in a beautifully unique wedding dress.



Actress Jessica McNamee married property developer Patrick Caruso at the Adamson House Museum in Malibu over the weekend.

The Packed to the Rafters star wore a white, floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. But there is one glorious detail of her dress that we can’t get enough of: The belt!

The unique accessory to her dress cinched her in at the waist, and we have a feeling this may just become a new trend for wedding dresses.

“Congratulations to Aussie actress @jessica_mcnamee who married in LA last weekend wearing custom #jandreatta,” the designer of the bespoke dress, J . Andreatta, wrote on their Instagram.

Whilst the actress is yet to post to her Instagram photos of their special day, friends and family have posted plenty. Have a look below!

3. No, Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell wasn’t too dark at all, says the cinematographer.



The Battle of Winterfell was tipped to be the biggest Game of Thrones event of all time.

With a promise to kill off more than a few of our favourite characters, the episode was enormously anticipated worldwide.

But you see, there was a big problem.

No one could see anything.

Online, thousands of viewers complained about the show being far too dark – and now, the show’s cinematographer has responded.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TV’s properly,” Fabian Wagner told Wired. “A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.”

Erm, look, we’re sorry Mr Wagner, but we may as well have been listening to an audiobook. More dragon fire next time, pls.

4. Someone actually told Oprah Winfrey she sounded too emotional saying her own name.



She’s the woman known for her exuberance – particularly when it comes to her iconic, booming voice.

But Oprah Winfrey says her most recent television job at 60 Minutes left her feeling like the producers were trying to “flatten her personality” by instructing her to speak with “less emotion” when saying her own… name.

Um.

What?

The beloved TV personality told The Hollywood Reporter that she left the program less than two years after making her debut because producers had a problem with her delivery.

“It was an interesting experience for me,” Winfrey said.

“I enjoyed working with the teams, and I’m probably going to work with some of the freelance people on my Apple stuff, but it was not the best format for me.”

She went on the explain that it was being told she needed to practice saying her own name that led to her departure.

“How should I say this? Never a good thing when I have to practice saying my name and have to be told that I have too much emotion in my name," she said.

"I think I did seven takes on just my name because it was ‘too emotional’."

“I go, ‘Is the too much emotion in the ‘Oprah’ part or the ‘Winfrey’ part?” Winfrey recalled.

“They would say, ‘All right, you need to flatten out your voice, there’s too much emotion in your voice.’

“So I was working on pulling myself down and flattening out my personality - which, for me, is actually not such a good thing.”

Yikes.

5. "I wanted to die." Casey Donovan on the darkness she felt after being catfished for 6 years.

“No one’s ever gonna love me, no one’s ever gonna take me seriously. I’m just gonna be a joke.”

These were the heartbreaking thoughts that went through Casey Donovan’s head in the aftermath of her catfishing saga, which saw her strung along by a woman pretending to be a man named Campbell for six whole years.

She had been led to believe the woman – referred to as “Olga” – was a friend of Campbell’s, and was someone she could trust wholeheartedly. A friend, a confidant.

Instead, she had isolated Casey from her friends and family, and coerced her into having sex with her, using the guise of Campbell to request a night of intimacy with his friend. This, devastatingly, was Casey’s first ever sexual experience.

“You know, it really stuffed with my head. There were so many things happening, I didn’t know which was was up. I was grabbing at anything,” she told Andrew Denton last night.

You can read Casey Donovan's full story right here.