The 10 subtle references you may have missed in And Just Like That.

Warning: This post contains some spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

On Thursday, streaming service Binge finally dropped the first two episodes of the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back on our screens (you can read about why there's no Samantha, here) along with returning and new faces; and this time, they're navigating friendship, love and family in their 50s.

Since the premiere, we've had a lot to say.

We've written a recap, spoken about the fashion, and shared a defence of the show. But we haven't discussed all the hidden references to the original series and films.

Below you'll find all the subtle Easter eggs we spotted in the first two episodes of And Just Like That, with more to come as new episodes come out.

And there's a good chance you missed a bunch of them.

Episode One: Hello It’s Me.

Bitsy Von Muffling returns.

In the first few minutes of the debut episode, a familiar face from the original series returned: socialite Bitsy Von Muffling (played by Julie Halston), who greets the three women at brunch, asking where "the fourth Musketeer" is.

Bitsy Von Muffling. Image: Binge.

Bitsy first appeared in Sex and the City in the season five finale, when she married cabaret singer, Bobby Fine, whom the women assumed to be gay.

Bitsy then returned to the series in season six, glowing and pregnant, much to everyone’s bewilderment.

She also made a small cameo in the first SATC film, sitting next to Stanford Blatch at Carrie’s rehearsal dinner.

Charlotte's new dog's name.

In SATC, Charlotte was a huge Elizabeth Taylor fan. She was inspired by the Hollywood icon's conversion to Judaism and named her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel after her.

Sadly, it just wouldn't make sense for Charlotte's failed show dog to still be alive in And Just Like That. So, in the reboot, the Goldenblatts have a new pup, named after the actress's fifth (and sixth) husband, Richard Burton.

Richard Burton. Image: Binge.

Big remembering Carrie keeping her jumpers in the oven.

Everyone remembers Carrie's storage hack from Sex and the City: storing her jumpers in the oven. Big even remembered it in And Just Like That.

"I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove," Big told Carrie in the first episode.

"I remember when your hair was black," she quips back.

Big’s record collection.

When catching up with Carrie and Big, we learn they've been going through Big's record collection as a nightly ritual during the pandemic. Carrie picks one out to play before Big sings and dances around the room.

Big's record collection. Image: Binge.

In the original series, his record collection was mentioned multiple times.

"What about your music?" Carrie asked Big in season two. "If I had to listen to freaking 'Blood, Sweat & Tears' one more time..."

Then during the season four finale, Carrie also commented on Big's vinyl collection, before they danced to 'Moon River' in his empty apartment.

Carrie's book placement.

If you look closely in Carrie and Big's apartment, you'll spot Carrie's first book, Sex and the City, displayed in the bookshelves.

Spot the book. Image: Binge.

The publication of this book played a role in series five of the original show, in which episodes centre around her cover photoshoot and book launch party.

The iconic wedding shoes.

Before leaving for Lily's piano recital, Carrie is seen greeting her shoe collection and picking her most iconic pair to wear out: the blue satin Manolo Blahnik pumps she bought in the first film, which Big later used to propose to her, and she wore on their wedding day.

"Hello, lovers," Carrie said as she grabbed them - a phase she uttered back in season four when spotting a pair of strappy heels while shopping with Samantha.

The shoes. Image: Binge.

The shoe choice only made the end of the first episode that more devastating.

A nod to Carrie's favourite cocktail.

Much like her love for Manolo Blahnik's, it was a well-known fact that Carrie's drink of choice was a cosmopolitan. And during the first episode, Anthony made reference to them.

While having a tiff with Stanford at Lily's piano recital, Anthony tells Carrie: "I hope you like your cosmos with a side of drama."

The song during the final credits.

Now this one's just heartbreaking.

During the closing credits after the fatal shower scene at the end of the first episode, Florence and the Machine's 'You've Got The Love' begins to play.

It's the very same song they used at the end of the original series finale, in which Big reveals his real name is John.

Episode Two: Little Black Dress.

Susan Sharon returns.

The second episode features lesser references to the original series, but one we spotted was the return of another familiar face, "friend" Susan Sharon (played by Molly Price), who first appeared in season two of the original series.

Susan first met Carrie when she was unhappily married to an overbearing husband. After asking Carrie whether to leave him, she did, but Susan ended up unhappy about her decision and left things on bad terms with Carrie.

Susan later appeared in season four, when Carrie was engaged to Aidan but didn't want to tell her.

Susan Sharon. Image: Binge.

At the funeral she said: "Am I the only one who remembers what a prick he was to her?"

Later in the episode, she approached Carrie to tell her that she no longer holds a grudge against her, which Carrie has no recollection about.

"What happened between you two?" Miranda asked. "I have no idea. I was hoping you knew," Carrie replied.

This post will be updated as new episodes air.

