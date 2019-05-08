Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have officially announced their son’s traditional name.



It’s been a big week for royal babies.

(Comedy royalty and actual royalty, we mean).

With the announcements that both Amy Schumer and Meghan Markle gave birth to sons on Monday, we’ve been desperate to know what they’ve decided to name their little bundles of joy.

While we’re yet to find out what Meghan and Harry have decided on, Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have very kindly shared theirs:

Gene Attell Fischer.

Cue “Aww”.

The actress revealed her newborn’s name today with a photo of her teeny tiny son being carried by his father, including the caption, “Gene Attell Fischer and his dad Chris.”

Gene’s middle name Attell appears to be a nod to fellow comedian and close friend of the couple’s, Dave Attell.

Schumer, 37, and husband Chris Fischer, 39, welcomed their first child on Sunday, May 5.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Amy captioned the snapshot on Instagram.

Welcome to the world, baby Gene!

2. Oh. Lindsay Lohan just threw major shade at Zendaya’s Met Gala Cinderella dress.



Lindsay Lohan is known for her harsh approach to social media.

At times she can be passive aggressive, but yesterday she made a comment that was downright... aggressive.

Commenting on a photo of Zendaya, which compared the 22-year-old actress to Cinderella in her light up Tommy Hilfiger gown at the Met Gala, Lohan wrote, "Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already".

The comment was making reference to the Zac Posen gown Claire Danes wore to the Met Gala in 2016.

Ouch.

But she didn't stop there.

She continued to rub salt into the wound, making her intentions very clear by commenting, "@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

The comments were posted on a photo on the DisneyLifestyler's Instagram, not on Zendaya's personal Instagram, but the savageness remains.

3. Brad Pitt isn’t ever getting back together with Jennifer Aniston, thank you very much.



In this week's "will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ever get back together?" update, it seems the answer is *still* very much a no.

The couple have been divorced since 2005 and have married (and divorced) other people since then, but the obsession with the idea that they might get back together one day has forever remained.

Alas, a cheeky photographer has crushed our hopes and dreams.

In a recent video shared by Entertainment Tonight, Pitt was questioned by said photographer in Los Angeles while strolling to his car.

"I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?" the photographer asked Pitt.

"Oh my god," Pitt said.

Well, there you have it.

We guess this means it's time for us to let it go, once and for all.

4. HBO just quietly removed that rogue coffee cup from Game of Thrones.



When Game of Thrones aired on Monday, there was one thing that every single fan couldn't stop talking about – and it wasn't a sudden character death this time.

Nope, it was a rogue coffee cup.

In multiple shots during the episode, a takeaway coffee was seen on the table in front of none other than Daenerys Targaryen.

Yep, apparently there's a Starbucks in Westeros. Who knew? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Just hours after the cup was spotted by eagle-eyed fans, the infamous cup completely disappeared from the scene.

After the mishap went viral, HBO quietly updated the episode, removing the mistake on HBO GO (among other streaming platforms) overnight.

What do we say to a misplaced coffee cup? Not today.

5. Kanye West has done many things. But his Met Gala jacket could be the most unforgivable.

Kanye West, you’ve done many things I’ve disagreed with in your time, but this could be the most unforgivable.

OK, the weird Trump friendship and slavery comments are up there too. But wearing a $57 jacket to the 2019 Met Gala is JUST. NOT. ON.

Facts out of the way first: Kanye rolled out of bed and thought it’d be a good idea to wear a $57 jacket from workwear brand Dickies, which you can buy on Amazon, to the fashion event of the year.

There's nothing that wrong with the jacket. It's nearly winter here in Oz, I need one like this for my walk to work.

But it's the Met Gala and the theme was "Camp". It's a theme that's all about liberating whimsy, embracing flamboyance and as per the term's special resonance in LGBTI history, playing a bit with gender and sexuality.

Hell, it's an opportunity to go extra and play with identity.

You can read the full story right over here.