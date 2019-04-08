Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I jumped the gun.” Alex Nation speaks about her split from fiancee Maegan Luxa for the first time.



A year on from ending their engagement, The Bachelor’s Alex Nation has spoken about her split from Maegan Luxa for the first time.

The 28-year-old, who will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise, explained why the couple’s engagement abruptly came to an end.

“I jumped the gun [by getting engaged] and I owed it to myself to explore my sexuality and figure out who I am,” she told TV Week.

“When she proposed, I said ‘yes’ with my whole heart,” she added.

“But as time went on, I thought this was going way too fast. We didn’t break up, we decided we wouldn’t be engaged, so I stopped wearing my ring.”

Alex, who has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship, explained that her relationship with Maegan was her first same-sex relationship.

“It was a huge part of my life because I was in a same-sex relationship, and I’ve never been with a woman before,” she told the magazine.

“She just came into my life and I was like, ‘Wow, who is this woman and why do I feel like this?'”

Alex will appear on reality TV once again from tomorrow night on Bachelor in Paradise alongside her ex-boyfriend Richie Strahan.

2. MAFS’ Ines’ $40 reunion dress sold out in minutes cos we all want to look like popcorn boxes.



In perhaps the most surprising news to come out of last night’s straight up insane MAFS reunion dinner party, the giant piece of red cardboard Ines wrapped around her body and stapled at the sides has… sold out.

Within an hour.

The 29-year-old’s raspberry structured mini dress was snapped up by viewers the very same night the episode aired, with people flocking to Bianca and Bridgett online store to get their hands on the $40 number.

At 8pm, just an hour after the program went to air, the Melbourne-based designers updated an Instagram post spruiking the dress Ines wore, adding “THIS DRESS HAS NOW SOLD OUT AND WILL NOT BE RESTOCKED SORRY LADIES XX”.

While we’ll admit were pretty amazed by the enormous marketing power of a MAFS dinner party, we were kinda… surprised by the amount of people who wanted the dress Ines wore.

As one colleague so eloquently put it: she looked like a Play School host dressing up as a square to teach children about shapes.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. “It’s weird.” Kit Harington on filming his Game of Thrones sex scene with Emilia Clarke.



We can’t even begin to imagine how awkward it would be to have sex in front of a room full of people and a camera, let alone having to do it with one of your mates.

Just ask Kit Harington, who had that very experience with his Game of Thrones co-star and close friend Emilia Clarke, filming the sex scene at the end of the seventh season last year.

According to Kit, and just as we suspected, "it's weird".

The 32-year-old London-born actor who played Jon Snow in the series spoke with news.com.au about his sex scene with Emilia Clarke, aka Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

“Emilia and I were best friends over a seven-year period by the time we had to kiss. Usually the love-interest aspect of a story happens early on in a series, so you don’t know each other well by the time you’re being intimate with that person," he said.

“So with Emilia, we’d be looking at each other, and we’d be laughing when we had to do intimate scenes. The thing is, Emilia, myself and my wife Rose [Leslie] are all very good friends,” he added. “So, it’s weird.”

But to cut through the weirdness, Harington devised a cheeky technique that would have them both in fits of giggles.

“I’d pretend to throw up when we had to kiss," he recalled.

“But I mean, Emilia is wonderful, I love her, and I’ve loved working with her. And really, it’s not hard to have to kiss her. But I did like pretending it was,” he added.

4. Martha's afraid to leave her house after the onslaught of death threats over MAFS reunion.



While there was a lot that went on in last night's insane MAFS reunion episode to land Martha firmly in the bad books of viewers, it seems some have taken it too far - sending the makeup artist death threats which have her afraid to leave the house.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, she said the threats have affected her ability to go about her normal life.

“The amount of death threats and violent threats that I received, I actually said to Michael, ‘I’m actually scared now’,” Martha said. “Last night was a new level. They know exactly the places that I go to.

“I’ve been going to the local shops by myself, and they’re messaging me going, ‘Wait until I see you at so and so’. Michael even said, ‘Maybe just don’t go out alone for a while’.

“Some of these messages were really scary,” she added. “It’s just a show. People have taken it so seriously and are so emotionally invested.”

MAFS fans clearly have no chill...

She added that she had become too scared to go back to work as a makeup artist, and that her previous workplace wouldn't re-hire her.

“I don’t want to be just turning up to people’s houses,” she said. “I don’t feel safe at the moment, I really don’t. I don’t know who I can trust.

“I did ask to go back to my old job, which was at a retailer, but it was too much of a liability for them.”

5. Jimmy Rees has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars after his baby son's health scare.

Popular children’s entertainer and host of the ABC’s Giggle and Hoot Jimmy Rees, a.k.a Jimmy Giggle, has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars to spend time with his family after his seven-week-old son Mack faced complications following a medical procedure.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, Rees said it was a difficult decision and he was sad to be leaving the competition but he needed to be with his family.

He thanked the cast, crew and producers of the show and said it has been an “absolute blast” and an experience he would never forget.

On Friday, Rees confirmed his seven-week-old son with wife Tori, was taken to hospital on Thursday night due to complications following a routine procedure.

You can read the full story right over here.