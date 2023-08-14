'I'm a beauty editor. These are the 11 best beauty deals I'm adding to cart this Afterpay Day.'

You know what you look like you need? Some new beauty products. Some discounted beauty products, in fact.

And you're in luck, because this week, Afterpay Day returns for the second time this year. Starting at 8am on Thursday, August 17, the sale will run for four days, and end on Sunday, August 21.

And while there's a whole heap of discounts across a wide range of product categories such as tech, fashion, appliances, homewares and more — we're all here for the beauty sales. Let's be honest.

The best part? A bunch of brands have already given us a head start. (We love to see it).

The sale features up to 70 per cent off from over 5,000 retailers including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, David Jones and Priceline.

You can either use the Afterpay app (duh) to pay it off in four instalments or use your debit card as normal.

To help you navigate the overwhelming sales chaos, I've pulled together the best brands and products that you need to shop, immediately.

From Go-To Skincare to Benefit Cosmetics, here are 11 beauty products I have my eye on this Afterpay Day.

Happy shopping!

(Psst: Just want to know about all the juicy deals? Scroll on down to the bottom of the page for a big list of brands involved and their discounts. Ya welcome).

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, was $105, now $89.25.

Image: The Iconic/Canva

If you've ever read anything I've written (thanks, Mum!), you'll know that this is my MVP. It's the foundation I reach for when I'm going out somewhere nice and one of the few foundations I buy on rotation. It's expensive as heck, but I like to stock up during the sales.

Viviology Vitamin C Serum, was $55, now $44.

Image: Vivology/Canva

I've said it before and I'll say it again — this stuff is Very Good. In fact, it might be one of the closest vitamin C serums to SkinCeuticals' cult Ferulic Acid. It contains really similar ingredients, but at $44, it's way more affordable. It makes my skin look brighter and more even when I'm using it. If you're in the market for a new vitamin C serum, give it a go.

Weleda Skin Food, was $26.95, now $22.91.

Image: The Iconic/Canva

If you're suffering from a case of dreaded winter skin, you gotta cart this cult buy from Weleda. It's a beautifully thick and nourishing multi-tasker that gives your skin a swift hit of hydration making it smooth, soft and lovely.

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil, was $48, now $38.40.

Image: Sephora/Canva

Everybody loves a good brow pencil. And this one is a real goodie. Why? Because it's quite possibly one of the most precise, ultra-fine and natural-looking brow pencils you'll come across.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, was $31, now $24.80.

Image: Amazon/Canva

Imagine if I didn't include this crowd favourite? HA. As if. It's 20 per cent and it's the cat's knuckles for dry lips, especially in the chilly weather. I talk about it regularly (in fact, I wrote a whole review on it here), and even Mia Freedman is a fan! So, you know it's good stuff.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, was $46, now $36.80.

Image: Chemist Warehouse/Canva

French beauty brand Embryolisse came to Australia in 2020 and Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, is the hero product of the bunch. And it's a multi-purpose gem. It's such a fantastic all-round product, and every bathroom cabinet needs one of 'em. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, was $74.95, now $53.97.

Image: APLPHA-H/Canva

If you're a Liquid Gold fan (read: everyone) there's never been a better time to stock up on the cult exfoliating lotion. With a combination of five per cent glycolic acid and licorice extract, it works to clear away dead skin cells and improve skin tone and texture. The result? Glowy, even-looking skin.

VIRTUE Healing Oil, was $64.00, now $44.80.

Image: Sephora/Canva

If you have dry, damaged hair, it's about time you get around the hair oil game. And this guy from Virtue is one of my new favourites — it adds softness and shine and makes my hair look and feel healthier (even though I regularly heck the out of it). You simply shake it to activate the active ingredients and apply it to damp/dry hair.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA, was $50, now $40.

Image: Sephora/Canva

This grainy formula from Furst Aid Beauty buffs away dry, dull skin like an absolute dream, making your limbs smooth and silky. It can be used for everything from keratosis pilaris to body acne — and has become an absolute staple in my shower ever since discovering it a few years back in the US. Love.

Mermade Hair Blowdry Brush, was $109.00, now $87.20.

Image: Mermade/Canva

I talk about this blow dry brush at least once a week. I've become absolutely addicted. It is just so easy and quick to use. I like to pin my hair up in sections and add a bit of a curl for big, bouncy 'rich girl' hair. It seriously does the work of a blow dryer and hair styler in one.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, was $38.99 now $31.19.

Image: CeraVe/Canva

This is velvety soft skin in a tub. And I've finished about four of them. It makes your skin feel smoother, softer and happier, instantly. The best part? It's incredibly lightweight and not the slightest bit sticky like most other overnight creams.

If you want to see what other beauty brands will be on sale for Afterpay Day, here's a list of some of the big brands participating.

Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off 90 plus brands.

Sephora: 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $100. Use the code AFTERPAY at checkout.

The Iconic: 30 per cent off Afterpay Day.

Dyson: Up to 40 per cent off selected technology at dyson.com.au

Go-To: Free full-size The Repair Shop face mask with Go-To orders over $59. Use code: AFTERYAY

Look Fantastic: Save Up To 40 per cent.

Kiehl's: Buy two, get one free. Add three formulas to cart and receive the lowest priced free.

Sand and Sky: 25 per cent off all full-sized products. Get an additional 10 per cent off on kits with code: AFTERPAY10

Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 30 per cent off selected brands. Prices as marked.

Lancome: Order direct and receive three free samples with every order. Choose at checkout. No code needed.

CurrentBody: Up to 55 per cent off.

