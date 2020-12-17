Abbie Chatfield dialled 000 and ended up on a date, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield dialled 000 and ended up on a date. WHAT A MOOD.

Bachie star Abbie Chatfield has shared the most unexpected way she landed a date. And boy, it's a doozy.

During an interview with Mamamia's The Undone podcast, Abbie explained that she was having a family lunch at her mum's house when her grandmother fainted and they had to call an ambulance.

"My grandmother started to feel a bit sick and she was 90 at the time and she fainted... She passed away a few months later but at the time I was like my grandma is dying in front of my eyes. It was so traumatic."

"We call the ambulance and two paramedics show up. One of them is a really hot man. And I'm like ok not the time, not the time."

"This paramedic helps her [and] he's really nice to grandma. He leaves and everyone including grandma was like 'he was hot'," she explained, adding that her grandmother ended up being fine.

"My whole family are like we need to get you on a date with this paramedic and I'm like no no no, but secretly I'm like yes please how do we do this."

Abbie went on to explain that her Aunty suggested googling "hot paramedic Brisbane" to try and find him.

"So I googled as a joke in front of everyone... and the first article is like 'Is this Australia hottest paramedic?' and it's him. So I then know his name and my family and I are loosing our minds because it's so funny."

Two weeks later, she got a message from the paramedic.

"He goes, 'Hi Abby, smiley face, it's taken me all week to put a name to the face after my work partner... and I attended to your grandmother last Sunday after she had a fainting episode during your lunch. I hope she's ok and didn't have anymore issues. Considering I watched the whole last season of The Bachelor, I'm dissapointed to work out that it was you'."

"After a few weeks, I got really drunk and I was like are you going to ask me out or what. And he was like, 'yeah ok'."

Alas, things didn't end up working out between the pair.

"We went on a fine date, and we pashed and I ghosted him," Abbie said before adding that there was "no vibe" between them.

2. Hilary Duff has a message about Lizzie McGuire, and yes, we’re crying too.

In some truly upsetting news, Hilary Duff has announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot will no longer go ahead. And this is NOT what dreams are made of.

Sharing the news on Instagram earlier today, the actress explained that "despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen".

"I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself," she began the post.

"To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen."

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves."

"I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of," she concluded the post.

Earlier this year, Duff publicly asked Disney to move the reboot from Disney+ to Hulu, which would allow for a more adult-friendly version of the show. But sadly, it looks like nothing panned out.

3. Lana Del Rey is potentially engaged to her boyfriend of 4 months, and looks like she’s been showing off her ring for yonks.

Lana Del Rey has some news. And no, it's not music-related.

She's engaged to musician Clayton Johnson!

On Monday night, the 35-year-old singer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform her song "Love You Like A Woman" and she was sporting some new bling on that finger.

Quickly, fans noticed and started playing detective.

"Y’all see that?" one fan tweeted with a closeup photo of the ring.

This will be McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth.

Foster, 71, has five adult daughters from his previous five marriages. McPhee has been married once before.

In June, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.

"A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future!" McPhee wrote in an Instagram post.

5. The fury over Lizzo's Instagram posts has unmasked an uncomfortable truth.

This post deals with eating disorders and might be triggering for some readers.

To most of the world, award-winning, chart-topping musician Lizzo has ceased to be a person.

When looked at through a pop culture lens we've labelled her with literally everything. From a musical genius to a breaker of barriers, a body image warrior and, in the more extreme cases, our saviour.

This week, the Grammy-winning musician posted two reels to her Instagram account documenting her experience taking part in a 10-day smoothie diet detox.

Lizzo noted that she was undertaking the detox under the care of a nutritionist and said of her decision "I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was".

The videos immediately triggered an avalanche of news headlines, comments and conversations alleging that Lizzo was promoting diet culture and disordered eating.

Basically, the conclusion was that she had let us all down.

Lizzo then addressed the conversation in an Instagram post where she urged her followers to not starve themselves.

"I detoxed my body and I’m still fat," she wrote. "I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive.

"To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves.

"You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”

