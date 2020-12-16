A 10-day smoothie diet and 'disappointed' fans: Why everyone is talking about Lizzo.

On Sunday (Monday AEDT), Lizzo uploaded videos to TikTok about doing a smoothie 'cleanse'.

"Practice safe detoxification, ya'll," she captioned one video showing the various smoothies and snacks she ate on the '10 day smoothie diet', with disclaimers she had guidance from a nutritionist.

In a second video, she ran through her reasons: "So I drank a lot and I ate a lot of food that f***ed up my stomach in Mexico so I decided to do the JJ Smith's 10-day smoothie plan," she said.

Watch: A compilation of the times Lizzo made us feel good. Post continues below video.

She said she'd struggled through the mid-part of the plan, but was "never really hungry".

"I think I just wanted to stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming," she said.

Showing off her final day's 'results', she said: "I'm going to give you a complete twirl. I feel awesome and I think re-setting your stomach is fantastic… particularly when you’re struggling with gastrointestinal problems like I do, but I think I also look f-king great, so, period."

The videos were not labelled as sponsored, so it doesn't appear Lizzo was paid to promote the 'cleanse'.

Regardless, the tone in the comments was clear:

"Nooooooo, anything 'detox' is a scam."

"Never thought I would see the day where Lizzo promotes unhealthy 'slimming' detoxes."

"We know you aim for transparency but this is not the kind of stuff you should be promoting."

And of course, around the same time, the headlines started:

"Lizzo slammed..."

"Fans devastated..."

"Lizzo upsets fans..."

Lizzo has since explained her thoughts further, addressing the backlash and disappointment felt by some of her followers. But it's also sparked an interesting, and complicated, conversation about diet culture.