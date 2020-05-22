The Instagram post dividing the internet: Why everyone is talking about Lana Del Rey.

This week, Lana Del Rey pressed publish on an Instagram post that immediately got the internet’s attention. The good, the bad and the outraged.

“Question for the culture,” the US singer songwriter asked her 16.4 million followers.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc. – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful, being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse?”

The award-winning Summertime Sadness singer, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, added she’s “fed up with female writers and alt singers” saying her previous works and song lyrics “glamorise abuse”.

“In reality, I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.

“I feel it really paved the way for other women to stop ‘putting on a happy face’ and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music – unlike my experience.”

Hard-to-read font aside, the timing of the 34-year-old’s post felt somewhat random. Was there a successful female artists group chat discussion we missed out on? Is there context we’re not aware of? Maybe, but things became clearer when clicking over to the post’s second slide.

“I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th,” she said, also taking the opportunity to announce the upcoming release of two poetry books.